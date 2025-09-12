Additions
Sprint Spell
Magic Spell Power scales with Magic Profession Level
Magic Defense scales with Magic + Defense Profession Level
Level ups give stat increases
New Armor/Weapon Tiers
Armor/Weapon Requirements
Storage System
Alchemy Profession
Pestle and Mortar
Lesser Health Potion
Lesser Mana Potion
Climb Down Area Added
Chest + Lock Picking Added
Track combat skill xp in combat and display at end
Stamina Special Attacks
Stamina Attack Costs
Two new dungeons
Player levels by Total Profession Level
Player Level Up Aftermath Screen during Battle
Alchemy fully implemented
New stages of Tutorial Quest
New NPC's added
More items added to find
LOTS MORE
Changes
New Blacksmith sequence
Lockpick check in Player Home before leaving
Marakrav Forest Updated
Updated Menu/UI
Revamped EXP system
Recipes are no longer common. Players learn new recipes from profession level ups
Playtest vendor removed
Blacksmith Daughter new dialogue
Fixes
Rat Pen Fence was jumpable - Dairy-proofed
Could leave Blacksmith with no gear and bug quest objective
Maps all less awkward to look at
Blocked entrances not available
Attack now increases hit chance
Defense now increases evade chance
Level up now restores HP and Mana
Changed files in this update