12 September 2025 Build 19962150 Edited 12 September 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Sprint Spell

  • Magic Spell Power scales with Magic Profession Level

  • Magic Defense scales with Magic + Defense Profession Level

  • Level ups give stat increases

  • New Armor/Weapon Tiers

  • Armor/Weapon Requirements

  • Storage System

  • Alchemy Profession

  • Pestle and Mortar

  • Lesser Health Potion

  • Lesser Mana Potion

  • Climb Down Area Added

  • Chest + Lock Picking Added

  • Track combat skill xp in combat and display at end

  • Stamina Special Attacks

  • Stamina Attack Costs

  • Two new dungeons

  • Player levels by Total Profession Level

  • Player Level Up Aftermath Screen during Battle

  • Alchemy fully implemented

  • New stages of Tutorial Quest

  • New NPC's added

  • More items added to find

  • LOTS MORE

Changes

  • New Blacksmith sequence

  • Lockpick check in Player Home before leaving

  • Marakrav Forest Updated

  • Updated Menu/UI

  • Revamped EXP system

  • Recipes are no longer common. Players learn new recipes from profession level ups

  • Playtest vendor removed

  • Blacksmith Daughter new dialogue

Fixes

  • Rat Pen Fence was jumpable - Dairy-proofed

  • Could leave Blacksmith with no gear and bug quest objective

  • Maps all less awkward to look at

  • Blocked entrances not available

  • Attack now increases hit chance

  • Defense now increases evade chance

  • Level up now restores HP and Mana

Changed files in this update

