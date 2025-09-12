- Fixed an issue with AI behaviours near work action locations

- AIs could sometimes become stuck and enter passive actions (e.g., sitting down) while far away from those location actions (e.g., chairs) causing them to float or do other weird behaviours

- A potential fix has been shipped which should prevent AIs from performing action animations when too far from the appropriate locations

- Added NavLink to the Weak ancient skeleton to prevent him from potentially becoming stuck if knocked up onto the throne

- Input is now locked during ladder on/off transitions, prevent a bug where the player could fall off of ladders by spamming keys during climbing

- Increased the weight capacity of backpacks to match the recent increase in volume capacity

- You can now shoot arrows through the gaps in iron grates (e.g., in the Tutorial area)

- Tutorial potions are now explicitly labelled as tutorial items, to encourage people to use them rather than to hold onto them for later without testing them



Known Issues:

- There are some bug reports related to hits not registering but I have not been able to reproduce them. Any new information related to damage failing to register on hit is welcome so that I can attempt to isolate the issue.

- There are some known performance issues caused by weather transitions. I am investigating the problem currently and will hopefully be able to isolate and fix the problem at some point.