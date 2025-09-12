We've just pushed a small but important update based on your Day 1 feedback. Thank you to everyone who used the in-game feedback form and participated in discussions!
What's Improved:
Text readability - Increased font sizes throughout the game for better visibility
3D/2D selection labels - Made selection text larger and clearer
UI polish - Various minor tweaks to improve navigation and usability
These changes come directly from your suggestions in the first few hours of launch. No story or content changes - just making your experience smoother and more comfortable.
The update is live now and should download automatically. It's a small patch that shouldn't take long.
Keep the feedback coming! We're listening and implementing changes as quickly as we can. Use the in-game feedback link or discussions to let us know what else would improve your experience.
Thank you for helping us make Sofia's Dark Fantasies even better. Your input during these crucial first days is invaluable.
Happy playing!
