Your dedication and interest in our game has been incredible so far ! We truly appreciate all the feedback you’ve shared. Every comment and bug report is carefully noted down, and our team is working hard on improvements.
This update includes the very first fixes and adjustments based on your survey responses and the issues reported on Discord. Please continue to fill out the surveys and let us know about any bugs you encounter on Discord, we will do our best to address them as quickly as possible.
Here’s a list of fixes and improvements included in the latest update:
- Changed mine placement and increased their visibility
- Added additional SFX to enemy vehicles
- Added more watchtowers during Ambush Mission
- Added a new final cutscene
- Small level design changes to make driving easier in tight spaces
- Helicopter now drops a mine when you try to drive under it
- Updated UI to improve text readability
- Additional level art across the map
- New destructible objects added (try and find them 🙂)
- New model for the watchtower turret
- Various small bug fixes
Thank you once again,
Dust & Diesel Team
Changed files in this update