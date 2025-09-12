 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19962127 Edited 12 September 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you to everyone who has taken part in the Playtests so far!

Your dedication and interest in our game has been incredible so far ! We truly appreciate all the feedback you’ve shared. Every comment and bug report is carefully noted down, and our team is working hard on improvements.

This update includes the very first fixes and adjustments based on your survey responses and the issues reported on Discord. Please continue to fill out the surveys and let us know about any bugs you encounter on Discord, we will do our best to address them as quickly as possible.

Here’s a list of fixes and improvements included in the latest update:

  • Changed mine placement and increased their visibility

  • Added additional SFX to enemy vehicles

  • Added more watchtowers during Ambush Mission

  • Added a new final cutscene

  • Small level design changes to make driving easier in tight spaces

  • Helicopter now drops a mine when you try to drive under it

  • Updated UI to improve text readability

  • Additional level art across the map

  • New destructible objects added (try and find them 🙂)

  • New model for the watchtower turret

  • Various small bug fixes


Thank you once again,

Dust & Diesel Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3937021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link