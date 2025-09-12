Changed mine placement and increased their visibility





Added additional SFX to enemy vehicles





Added more watchtowers during Ambush Mission





Added a new final cutscene





Small level design changes to make driving easier in tight spaces





Helicopter now drops a mine when you try to drive under it





Updated UI to improve text readability





Additional level art across the map





New destructible objects added (try and find them 🙂)





New model for the watchtower turret





Various small bug fixes



Your dedication and interest in our game has been incredible so far ! We truly appreciate all the feedback you’ve shared. Every comment and bug report is carefully noted down, and our team is working hard on improvements.This update includes the very first fixes and adjustments based on your survey responses and the issues reported on Discord. Please continue to fill out the surveys and let us know about any bugs you encounter on Discord, we will do our best to address them as quickly as possible.Here’s a list of fixes and improvements included in the latest update:Thank you once again,Dust & Diesel Team