Hi👋
Thank you all for supporting the game, this update adds some updates.
Startup logo screen has been removed.
Game engine update.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hi👋
Thank you all for supporting the game, this update adds some updates.
Startup logo screen has been removed.
Game engine update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update