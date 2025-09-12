 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19962084 Edited 12 September 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi👋

Thank you all for supporting the game, this update adds some updates.

  • Startup logo screen has been removed.

  • Game engine update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2855281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link