[Patch Notes]
1. Added quest save feature
2. Fixed an issue where players could pass through walls after clearing the boss dungeon
3. Added dialogue skip feature
4. Fixed Japanese font error on the Skip button
Update Notes – September 13, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
