12 September 2025 Build 19962042 Edited 12 September 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[Patch Notes]

1. Added quest save feature
2. Fixed an issue where players could pass through walls after clearing the boss dungeon
3. Added dialogue skip feature
4. Fixed Japanese font error on the Skip button

Changed files in this update

Depot 3628841
