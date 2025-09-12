Thanks so much for supporting our weird little game!

We're happy to release this patch with some quality-of-life tweaks, fun extras, and groundwork for future improvements. We’ll continue listening to your feedback!



New Content

- Added a hidden extra room on the main floor to help track achievements.



Options Menu

- Added an option to disable screen shake.

- Added an option to swap dialogue voices for text box SFX sounds.



Gameplay Tweaks

- Base Roxanne’s movement speed increased by ~15% for smoother pacing.

- Color Sudoku now starts you out with more tiles.

- Sprinkled in some more “Fun Facts of the Day” to make the achievement easier.



Technical Updates

- Engine changes for better Steam Deck compatibility.

- Updated gamepad logic for improved analog stick mouse control.

- Touchscreen support added on Steam Deck.



Fixes

- Numerous bug fixes and stability improvements.

- Numerous typo fixes across the game.