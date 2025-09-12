Thanks so much for supporting our weird little game!
We're happy to release this patch with some quality-of-life tweaks, fun extras, and groundwork for future improvements. We’ll continue listening to your feedback!
New Content
- Added a hidden extra room on the main floor to help track achievements.
Options Menu
- Added an option to disable screen shake.
- Added an option to swap dialogue voices for text box SFX sounds.
Gameplay Tweaks
- Base Roxanne’s movement speed increased by ~15% for smoother pacing.
- Color Sudoku now starts you out with more tiles.
- Sprinkled in some more “Fun Facts of the Day” to make the achievement easier.
Technical Updates
- Engine changes for better Steam Deck compatibility.
- Updated gamepad logic for improved analog stick mouse control.
- Touchscreen support added on Steam Deck.
Fixes
- Numerous bug fixes and stability improvements.
- Numerous typo fixes across the game.
