12 September 2025 Build 19961966 Edited 12 September 2025 – 19:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks so much for supporting our weird little game!
We're happy to release this patch with some quality-of-life tweaks, fun extras, and groundwork for future improvements. We’ll continue listening to your feedback!

New Content
- Added a hidden extra room on the main floor to help track achievements.

Options Menu
- Added an option to disable screen shake.
- Added an option to swap dialogue voices for text box SFX sounds.

Gameplay Tweaks
- Base Roxanne’s movement speed increased by ~15% for smoother pacing.
- Color Sudoku now starts you out with more tiles.
- Sprinkled in some more “Fun Facts of the Day” to make the achievement easier.

Technical Updates
- Engine changes for better Steam Deck compatibility.
- Updated gamepad logic for improved analog stick mouse control.
- Touchscreen support added on Steam Deck.

Fixes
- Numerous bug fixes and stability improvements.
- Numerous typo fixes across the game.

