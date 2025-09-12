Clarity & Eye Comfort
The background was greatly muted, you can intensify it back in the Video settings now
Enemy and ally visuals were greatly boosted to stand out
All enemies now have a rose-red bloody boundary
All allies now have a green boundary
Enemy spawn visuals greatly softened not to be too distracting
Attack visuals (Wisps, Blasts and Rifts) slightly muted not to overpower foreground
Wisp and Hex VFX altered to blend better
New on Damaged VFX to clearly indicate when the player gets damaged!
Some background colors altered to be less distracting
Store graphics have already been updated this time!
Gameplay Changes
Enemies now always spawn with a Control Resistance Color
Wisps now wander around randomly
Wisps are now stronger pulled by Rifts
Wisps no longer hit enemies instantly in range like lightning, but instead quickly fly towards them like missiles
Changed files in this update