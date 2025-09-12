 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19961899
Update notes via Steam Community

Clarity & Eye Comfort

  • The background was greatly muted, you can intensify it back in the Video settings now

  • Enemy and ally visuals were greatly boosted to stand out

  • All enemies now have a rose-red bloody boundary

  • All allies now have a green boundary

  • Enemy spawn visuals greatly softened not to be too distracting

  • Attack visuals (Wisps, Blasts and Rifts) slightly muted not to overpower foreground

  • Wisp and Hex VFX altered to blend better

  • New on Damaged VFX to clearly indicate when the player gets damaged!

  • Some background colors altered to be less distracting

Store graphics have already been updated this time!

Gameplay Changes

  • Enemies now always spawn with a Control Resistance Color

  • Wisps now wander around randomly

  • Wisps are now stronger pulled by Rifts

  • Wisps no longer hit enemies instantly in range like lightning, but instead quickly fly towards them like missiles

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1265011
