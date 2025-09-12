The background was greatly muted, you can intensify it back in the Video settings now

Enemy and ally visuals were greatly boosted to stand out

All enemies now have a rose-red bloody boundary

All allies now have a green boundary

Enemy spawn visuals greatly softened not to be too distracting

Attack visuals (Wisps, Blasts and Rifts) slightly muted not to overpower foreground

Wisp and Hex VFX altered to blend better

New on Damaged VFX to clearly indicate when the player gets damaged!