Chicken Unlock Events: Increased chance for the event to appear

Time Ranking: Improved inconsistency in the ranking

Fusion Collection: Show fusions already completed

Chicken Selection: Fixed visual of unlocked chicken

Chicken Selection: Fixed purchase button when using controller

Medusa Ability: Fixed text size on one of the levels

Accessories: Added text showing how to unlock each accessory

Water Element: Level-up healing was not triggering

Event Enemies: Fixed visual issue with enemies disappearing

Purple Evolution of Electric Zone: Fixed desynchronization between visuals and effect

Infinite Mode: Disabled damage texts, gold texts, health bars, and dialogues

Infinity Foot Accessory: Changed the way gems spawn

Infinity Foot Accessory: Now uses the same system as the compass to improve visibility

Map 1 Boss: Changed how enemy waves spawn during the boss fight