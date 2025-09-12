 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19961864 Edited 12 September 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Chicken Unlock Events: Increased chance for the event to appear

  • Time Ranking: Improved inconsistency in the ranking

  • Fusion Collection: Show fusions already completed

  • Chicken Selection: Fixed visual of unlocked chicken

  • Chicken Selection: Fixed purchase button when using controller

  • Medusa Ability: Fixed text size on one of the levels

  • Accessories: Added text showing how to unlock each accessory

  • Water Element: Level-up healing was not triggering

  • Event Enemies: Fixed visual issue with enemies disappearing

  • Purple Evolution of Electric Zone: Fixed desynchronization between visuals and effect

  • Infinite Mode: Disabled damage texts, gold texts, health bars, and dialogues

  • Infinity Foot Accessory: Changed the way gems spawn

  • Infinity Foot Accessory: Now uses the same system as the compass to improve visibility

  • Map 1 Boss: Changed how enemy waves spawn during the boss fight

  • Font: Fixed texts that were not pixelated

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link