Chicken Unlock Events: Increased chance for the event to appear
Time Ranking: Improved inconsistency in the ranking
Fusion Collection: Show fusions already completed
Chicken Selection: Fixed visual of unlocked chicken
Chicken Selection: Fixed purchase button when using controller
Medusa Ability: Fixed text size on one of the levels
Accessories: Added text showing how to unlock each accessory
Water Element: Level-up healing was not triggering
Event Enemies: Fixed visual issue with enemies disappearing
Purple Evolution of Electric Zone: Fixed desynchronization between visuals and effect
Infinite Mode: Disabled damage texts, gold texts, health bars, and dialogues
Infinity Foot Accessory: Changed the way gems spawn
Infinity Foot Accessory: Now uses the same system as the compass to improve visibility
Map 1 Boss: Changed how enemy waves spawn during the boss fight
Font: Fixed texts that were not pixelated
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update