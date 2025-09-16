Attention, Firefighters!



As promised, our first hotfix for Firefighting Simulator: Ignite is now live!

Hotfix #1 addresses several issues that you have helped us identify over the past week. Here’s the full list of fixes and improvements:

Changelog – Hotfix #1

Fixed issue where conscious victims would not properly enter the aerial cage when following the player

Fixed input issues on vehicle interactions (Siren, Yelp) while driving

Fixed an area that was almost impossible to extinguish in the mission "The Kiosk"

Fixed holes in destroyed residential roofs: It is no longer possible to fall through and get stuck

Fixed several translation issues

Fixed issues with AI firetruck obstacle detection

Fixed a compression issue on Intel 13th and 14th gen. CPUs. This has sadly led to most content being compressed again inflating the patch file size. We are sorry for the inconvenience =(

Improved general game stability

We’re continuing to work hard on resolving other reported issues and improving your experience.

A huge thank you to every single one of you for playing, sharing feedback, reporting bugs, and helping us shape the future of Firefighting Simulator: Ignite.



You’re awesome! ❤️



Thank you for your patience and support as we keep making the game even better.



Stay safe out there,

Your Firefighting Simulator Team 🧑‍🚒