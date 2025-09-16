 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19961677 Edited 16 September 2025 – 12:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention, Firefighters!

As promised, our first hotfix for Firefighting Simulator: Ignite is now live!

Hotfix #1 addresses several issues that you have helped us identify over the past week. Here’s the full list of fixes and improvements:

 

Changelog – Hotfix #1

  • Fixed issue where conscious victims would not properly enter the aerial cage when following the player

  • Fixed input issues on vehicle interactions (Siren, Yelp) while driving

  • Fixed an area that was almost impossible to extinguish in the mission "The Kiosk"

  • Fixed holes in destroyed residential roofs: It is no longer possible to fall through and get stuck

  • Fixed several translation issues

  • Fixed issues with AI firetruck obstacle detection

  • Fixed a compression issue on Intel 13th and 14th gen. CPUs. This has sadly led to most content being compressed again inflating the patch file size. We are sorry for the inconvenience =(

  • Improved general game stability

We’re continuing to work hard on resolving other reported issues and improving your experience.

A huge thank you to every single one of you for playing, sharing feedback, reporting bugs, and helping us shape the future of Firefighting Simulator: Ignite.


You’re awesome! ❤️

Thank you for your patience and support as we keep making the game even better.

Stay safe out there,

Your Firefighting Simulator Team 🧑‍🚒

Changed files in this update

