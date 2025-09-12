 Skip to content
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19961642 Edited 12 September 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates:


  • Full game

  • Add achievements (just the ones we already have)

  • Test that spot near abyss wall on the inside of safe area, where you can maybe hit a culling area collider, or maybe with crouching?

  • Get rid of jump from controls 

  • Reduce bloom and dirt

  • Increase vocals a tad

  • Run through the full game

  • Test saving in random places

  • Make sure all level pieces have level chunks script

  • Increase volumetric fog for visibility

  • Maybe we get rid of the particle effect for crystal pick up

  • Credit update

  • Make sure in game achievements stays the same between sessions

  • Add in extra dialogue

  • How fast can I beat the game? -> set achievement to that

  • Menu area items loading weird like the panels on the wall and top pipes

  • Area after demo area didn’t load in right away after opening door, maybe we need to exclude doors from blocking load areas?

  • No translation after first transmitter turned on for quest?

  • Windows need to not have occlusion cause you can see through them

  • Full game needs full wps 

  • Add chests to sci fi area

  • Power to bedroom puzzle when finished doesn’t progress quest

  • Health on cassael needs to not hit 0 accumulitively 

  • Main menu button needs to be a little larger on end screen when you mouse over it it overlaps

  • Localize new quests

  • Art from b and credits name

  • Vent system not loading in by praying men

  • Floor in abyss stopped loading in after running around

  • Wall in abyss stopped loading after running around

  • Looking through biomass at cove is just broken

  • Maybe it’s death related, or switching camera related causing areas to not load

  • Main menu icon on end screen not enough room when highlighted

  • Chest not on ground in sci fi first one

  • No translation for entering dorm first part

  • Health really 0 = recalculate

  • in the credits section, is a message that says "no translation found for ' ' in StringUI (feedback form)

  • Does end button tell you, you need more eggs?

  • Test and print playtest

  • Test and print demo

  • Audio after dead guy js (long tail)

  • Audio for firing transmitter I think we set these both to high priority?

  • Fixed glitchy audio

Changed files in this update

Depot 3839031
