Updates:
Full game
Add achievements (just the ones we already have)
Test that spot near abyss wall on the inside of safe area, where you can maybe hit a culling area collider, or maybe with crouching?
Get rid of jump from controls
Reduce bloom and dirt
Increase vocals a tad
Run through the full game
Test saving in random places
Make sure all level pieces have level chunks script
Increase volumetric fog for visibility
Maybe we get rid of the particle effect for crystal pick up
Credit update
Make sure in game achievements stays the same between sessions
Add in extra dialogue
How fast can I beat the game? -> set achievement to that
Menu area items loading weird like the panels on the wall and top pipes
Area after demo area didn’t load in right away after opening door, maybe we need to exclude doors from blocking load areas?
No translation after first transmitter turned on for quest?
Windows need to not have occlusion cause you can see through them
Full game needs full wps
Add chests to sci fi area
Power to bedroom puzzle when finished doesn’t progress quest
Health on cassael needs to not hit 0 accumulitively
Main menu button needs to be a little larger on end screen when you mouse over it it overlaps
Localize new quests
Art from b and credits name
Vent system not loading in by praying men
Floor in abyss stopped loading in after running around
Wall in abyss stopped loading after running around
Looking through biomass at cove is just broken
Maybe it’s death related, or switching camera related causing areas to not load
Main menu icon on end screen not enough room when highlighted
Chest not on ground in sci fi first one
No translation for entering dorm first part
Health really 0 = recalculate
in the credits section, is a message that says "no translation found for ' ' in StringUI (feedback form)
Does end button tell you, you need more eggs?
Test and print playtest
Test and print demo
Audio after dead guy js (long tail)
Audio for firing transmitter I think we set these both to high priority?
Fixed glitchy audio
Changed files in this update