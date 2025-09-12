Updates:

Full game

Add achievements (just the ones we already have)

Test that spot near abyss wall on the inside of safe area, where you can maybe hit a culling area collider, or maybe with crouching?

Get rid of jump from controls

Reduce bloom and dirt

Increase vocals a tad

Run through the full game

Test saving in random places

Make sure all level pieces have level chunks script

Increase volumetric fog for visibility

Maybe we get rid of the particle effect for crystal pick up

Credit update

Make sure in game achievements stays the same between sessions

Add in extra dialogue

How fast can I beat the game? -> set achievement to that

Menu area items loading weird like the panels on the wall and top pipes

Area after demo area didn’t load in right away after opening door, maybe we need to exclude doors from blocking load areas?

No translation after first transmitter turned on for quest?

Windows need to not have occlusion cause you can see through them

Full game needs full wps

Add chests to sci fi area

Power to bedroom puzzle when finished doesn’t progress quest

Health on cassael needs to not hit 0 accumulitively

Main menu button needs to be a little larger on end screen when you mouse over it it overlaps

Localize new quests

Art from b and credits name

Vent system not loading in by praying men

Floor in abyss stopped loading in after running around

Wall in abyss stopped loading after running around

Looking through biomass at cove is just broken

Maybe it’s death related, or switching camera related causing areas to not load

Main menu icon on end screen not enough room when highlighted

Chest not on ground in sci fi first one

No translation for entering dorm first part

Health really 0 = recalculate

in the credits section, is a message that says "no translation found for ' ' in StringUI (feedback form)

Does end button tell you, you need more eggs?

Test and print playtest

Test and print demo

Audio after dead guy js (long tail)

Audio for firing transmitter I think we set these both to high priority?