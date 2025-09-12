New game build published!

See the full release notes below for details on the changes, updates and bug fixes included.

🚀 Improvements

🧠 Game Setup

Game Startup: optimized startup sequence for a smoother experience.

🎨 Paint System

Paint Line Algorithm : improved simulation for cleaner, higher-quality spray lines.

Paint Specular : improved surface highlights on painted surfaces.

Drips: easier to create, with improved visual appearance.

🎮 Drag World Locomotion

Refactored and optimized locomotion algorithms.

Fixed waist rotation issues when using drag mode.

New settings : Hand drag option (Left, Right, Either) Movement speed while dragging Enable/disable controller-based turning Teleport support while in drag mode



🧰 Tools & Interaction

Controller Haptics : better feedback while painting.

Interactables : improved collision reset and fall detection.

Fast Travel : only reset interactables when game-mode is creative.

Waist Holsters : better rotation + height offset setting.

Actions Assistant : better settings button colors and sizing.

UI Sliders: bigger handles + hover state for better usability.

🎥 Handheld Video Camera

Vegetation now properly visible in preview and recordings.

Performance optimized for camera preview rendering.

Reduced timeout after dropping camera (unless locked).

🖼️ Loading Screens

Screenshots now match time of day.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Light Count : fixed Unity bug with incorrect light count in bunker.

Game Shutdown : improved XR shutdown process and log cleanup.

Spray Can : Prevent grab-release inside walls if collision disabled. Fixed cap switching error with graffiti manager. Improved trigger sensitivity to be more responsive.

Object Reset : fixed stuck interactables when thrown.

Interactables Manager : solve the issue of missing objects after reset.

Equipment Loadout : fix objects being wrongly disabled when packed.

Undo/Redo Manager : improved reliability and bug fixes.

Sound FX : avoid playing object sounds when travelling / changing zone.

Reflections : Ultra preset now correctly enables improved reflections.

Terrain : fixed road tunnel terrain popping on low/medium settings.

Grass Distance : the distance preset did not get applied at game start.

Rail Sleepers : corrected dark occlusion issue with material.

Fire Extinguisher : frosted glass now visible in builds.

Impostors : replaced glitchy cargo container impostors with low-poly mesh.

Bunker Entrance : fixed low-res texture on overhead pipes.

Backpack : removing items no longer breaks collision on tools.

Tablet Camera : now shows grass properly when changing quality.

Boombox : Fixed missing UI due to bad event binding. Stop playing when travelling to player home.

Sky Quality : now applies immediately when outdoors.

Drag World : disable locomotion during travel or time changes.

Interface : fixed component switch errors in UI.

TV Menu : resets scroll position correctly between sections.

Tooltips : won’t double-show and glitch out anymore.

Player Setup: added 4-star icon for Ultra background setting.

🧹 Chores & Maintenance

Unity Engine : upgraded to latest LTS version.

Light Volumes : tied to build config.

Occlusion Culling : re-baked for all scenes.

Game Tips : updated and expanded.

Loading Screens: added time-of-day aware screenshots.

Important note: all game settings have been reset with this update, as new options added, and graphics configurations adjusted.



Support GB: If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam—it’s a great way to assist the project and helps us continue improving!

Content Build ID: 19961612

// Wildstyle @ Graffiti Bombing