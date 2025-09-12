 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19961612 Edited 12 September 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New game build published!

See the full release notes below for details on the changes, updates and bug fixes included.

🚀 Improvements

🧠 Game Setup

  • Game Startup: optimized startup sequence for a smoother experience.

🎨 Paint System

  • Paint Line Algorithm: improved simulation for cleaner, higher-quality spray lines.

  • Paint Specular: improved surface highlights on painted surfaces.

  • Drips: easier to create, with improved visual appearance.

🎮 Drag World Locomotion

  • Refactored and optimized locomotion algorithms.

  • Fixed waist rotation issues when using drag mode.

  • New settings:

    • Hand drag option (Left, Right, Either)

    • Movement speed while dragging

    • Enable/disable controller-based turning

    • Teleport support while in drag mode

🧰 Tools & Interaction

  • Controller Haptics: better feedback while painting.

  • Interactables: improved collision reset and fall detection.

  • Fast Travel: only reset interactables when game-mode is creative.

  • Waist Holsters: better rotation + height offset setting.

  • Actions Assistant: better settings button colors and sizing.

  • UI Sliders: bigger handles + hover state for better usability.

🎥 Handheld Video Camera

  • Vegetation now properly visible in preview and recordings.

  • Performance optimized for camera preview rendering.

  • Reduced timeout after dropping camera (unless locked).

🖼️ Loading Screens

  • Screenshots now match time of day.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Light Count: fixed Unity bug with incorrect light count in bunker.

  • Game Shutdown: improved XR shutdown process and log cleanup.

  • Spray Can:

    • Prevent grab-release inside walls if collision disabled.

    • Fixed cap switching error with graffiti manager.

    • Improved trigger sensitivity to be more responsive.

  • Object Reset: fixed stuck interactables when thrown.

  • Interactables Manager: solve the issue of missing objects after reset.

  • Equipment Loadout: fix objects being wrongly disabled when packed.

  • Undo/Redo Manager: improved reliability and bug fixes.

  • Sound FX: avoid playing object sounds when travelling / changing zone.

  • Reflections: Ultra preset now correctly enables improved reflections.

  • Terrain: fixed road tunnel terrain popping on low/medium settings.

  • Grass Distance: the distance preset did not get applied at game start.

  • Rail Sleepers: corrected dark occlusion issue with material.

  • Fire Extinguisher: frosted glass now visible in builds.

  • Impostors: replaced glitchy cargo container impostors with low-poly mesh.

  • Bunker Entrance: fixed low-res texture on overhead pipes.

  • Backpack: removing items no longer breaks collision on tools.

  • Tablet Camera: now shows grass properly when changing quality.

  • Boombox:

    • Fixed missing UI due to bad event binding.

    • Stop playing when travelling to player home.

  • Sky Quality: now applies immediately when outdoors.

  • Drag World: disable locomotion during travel or time changes.

  • Interface: fixed component switch errors in UI.

  • TV Menu: resets scroll position correctly between sections.

  • Tooltips: won’t double-show and glitch out anymore.

  • Player Setup: added 4-star icon for Ultra background setting.

🧹 Chores & Maintenance

  • Unity Engine: upgraded to latest LTS version.

  • Light Volumes: tied to build config.

  • Occlusion Culling: re-baked for all scenes.

  • Game Tips: updated and expanded.

  • Loading Screens: added time-of-day aware screenshots.

Important note: all game settings have been reset with this update, as new options added, and graphics configurations adjusted.

Support GB: If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam—it’s a great way to assist the project and helps us continue improving!

Content Build ID: 19961612

// Wildstyle @ Graffiti Bombing

