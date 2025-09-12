New game build published!
See the full release notes below for details on the changes, updates and bug fixes included.
🚀 Improvements
🧠 Game Setup
Game Startup: optimized startup sequence for a smoother experience.
🎨 Paint System
Paint Line Algorithm: improved simulation for cleaner, higher-quality spray lines.
Paint Specular: improved surface highlights on painted surfaces.
Drips: easier to create, with improved visual appearance.
🎮 Drag World Locomotion
Refactored and optimized locomotion algorithms.
Fixed waist rotation issues when using drag mode.
New settings:
Hand drag option (Left, Right, Either)
Movement speed while dragging
Enable/disable controller-based turning
Teleport support while in drag mode
🧰 Tools & Interaction
Controller Haptics: better feedback while painting.
Interactables: improved collision reset and fall detection.
Fast Travel: only reset interactables when game-mode is creative.
Waist Holsters: better rotation + height offset setting.
Actions Assistant: better settings button colors and sizing.
UI Sliders: bigger handles + hover state for better usability.
🎥 Handheld Video Camera
Vegetation now properly visible in preview and recordings.
Performance optimized for camera preview rendering.
Reduced timeout after dropping camera (unless locked).
🖼️ Loading Screens
Screenshots now match time of day.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Light Count: fixed Unity bug with incorrect light count in bunker.
Game Shutdown: improved XR shutdown process and log cleanup.
Spray Can:
Prevent grab-release inside walls if collision disabled.
Fixed cap switching error with graffiti manager.
Improved trigger sensitivity to be more responsive.
Object Reset: fixed stuck interactables when thrown.
Interactables Manager: solve the issue of missing objects after reset.
Equipment Loadout: fix objects being wrongly disabled when packed.
Undo/Redo Manager: improved reliability and bug fixes.
Sound FX: avoid playing object sounds when travelling / changing zone.
Reflections: Ultra preset now correctly enables improved reflections.
Terrain: fixed road tunnel terrain popping on low/medium settings.
Grass Distance: the distance preset did not get applied at game start.
Rail Sleepers: corrected dark occlusion issue with material.
Fire Extinguisher: frosted glass now visible in builds.
Impostors: replaced glitchy cargo container impostors with low-poly mesh.
Bunker Entrance: fixed low-res texture on overhead pipes.
Backpack: removing items no longer breaks collision on tools.
Tablet Camera: now shows grass properly when changing quality.
Boombox:
Fixed missing UI due to bad event binding.
Stop playing when travelling to player home.
Sky Quality: now applies immediately when outdoors.
Drag World: disable locomotion during travel or time changes.
Interface: fixed component switch errors in UI.
TV Menu: resets scroll position correctly between sections.
Tooltips: won’t double-show and glitch out anymore.
Player Setup: added 4-star icon for Ultra background setting.
🧹 Chores & Maintenance
Unity Engine: upgraded to latest LTS version.
Light Volumes: tied to build config.
Occlusion Culling: re-baked for all scenes.
Game Tips: updated and expanded.
Loading Screens: added time-of-day aware screenshots.
Important note: all game settings have been reset with this update, as new options added, and graphics configurations adjusted.
Support GB: If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam—it’s a great way to assist the project and helps us continue improving!
Content Build ID: 19961612
// Wildstyle @ Graffiti Bombing
