Hey Kings and Queens!

Version 11.3 is here, bringing you the following:

New Jester Box Rune: Fool’s Pushback

The Jester Box has a chance to teleport the Hero 10 tiles back after exploding.

Unique Tier 6 effect: After exploding, the Jester Box applies Morale Stun to the Hero for 8 seconds.

Hero will gain Teleport Immunity for 8 seconds after being teleported by the Jester Box.