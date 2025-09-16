Hey Kings and Queens!
Version 11.3 is here, bringing you the following:
New Jester Box Rune: Fool’s Pushback
The Jester Box has a chance to teleport the Hero 10 tiles back after exploding.
Unique Tier 6 effect: After exploding, the Jester Box applies Morale Stun to the Hero for 8 seconds.
Hero will gain Teleport Immunity for 8 seconds after being teleported by the Jester Box.
Update 11.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Royal Revolt II Content Depot 1571191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update