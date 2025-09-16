 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19961569
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Kings and Queens!
Version 11.3 is here, bringing you the following:
New Jester Box Rune: Fool’s Pushback
The Jester Box has a chance to teleport the Hero 10 tiles back after exploding.
Unique Tier 6 effect: After exploding, the Jester Box applies Morale Stun to the Hero for 8 seconds.
Hero will gain Teleport Immunity for 8 seconds after being teleported by the Jester Box.

