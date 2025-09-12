 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19961546
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • The Jungle Stage now features two possible bosses. Players must defeat one of them to advance to the next stage.

  • Significant improvements to the German translation

Further changes:

  • Added two new cards: Moat & Transfusion

  • Updated card art for Charge and Ram

  • Anticipation now gains multiple repeats instead of increased damage

  • Fireball retains a cost of 1 when upgraded

  • Juggle gains additional damage when upgraded

  • The Greater Ice Spirit has a new move to prevent endless fights

  • Minions no longer count for Consume and All In

  • Reduced the chance of receiving upgraded cards as rewards

  • Dead players can no longer receive block

  • New animation added for card rewards

  • Fixed a visual issue affecting the Snowman.

