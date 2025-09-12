Highlights
The Jungle Stage now features two possible bosses. Players must defeat one of them to advance to the next stage.
Significant improvements to the German translation
Further changes:
Added two new cards: Moat & Transfusion
Updated card art for Charge and Ram
Anticipation now gains multiple repeats instead of increased damage
Fireball retains a cost of 1 when upgraded
Juggle gains additional damage when upgraded
The Greater Ice Spirit has a new move to prevent endless fights
Minions no longer count for Consume and All In
Reduced the chance of receiving upgraded cards as rewards
Dead players can no longer receive block
New animation added for card rewards
Fixed a visual issue affecting the Snowman.
Byeeee
