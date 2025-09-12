“Is that a 2 or an 8?”, “Is that a 4 or a 5?”, “What does this say?” - those were probably the most common lines we heard while watching your gameplay. Along with “please fix this font, it’s unreadable,” “this font belongs in the trash,” and “I can’t read anything.” That was more than enough motivation to swap the font for a much more legible one.

We also wouldn’t be ourselves if we didn’t add a little something extra: we’ve added some content to endings #2 and #3 so we don’t have to hear “that’s it?” and “already?” anymore. Hopefully this fills that little void!

And we’ve got something for those who wanted a bit more desktop immersion!

What’s new

NEW FONT!

Endings #2 and #3 got a bit of new content

You can now lasso-select areas on the desktop out of boredom or for fun! Not for us to judge.

Fixes

Backspace now works in the installer!

Difference markers no longer disappear immediately after you find the last ones; they now clear when switching to the next level.

Added missing translations.

What’s next?

Our dev power is slowly shifting to the next game, so keep an eye on our Steam page and socials. And hey, hop into our Discord!