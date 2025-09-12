Heya! Here's some hotfixes for some issues with the game. Nothing too spectacular, but should be something, I hope...
- Accidental walljumps when too close to a wall has been fixed
- I-Frames with the traps has been fixed
- Possibly lag in Dreamer's Paradise fix (might be tied to discord overlay)
- Lag in Cyberspace 4's minigame fix
- Getting stuck in gaps while jumping has been fixed
- Reduced odds of dropping ability (2/7 > 1/9)
- Reduced radius of Mun Magnet a tad, not game changing, but it was a little too big (110 > 90)
- Timer no longer counts up when in dialogue
- UI alignment fix when in dialogue
Version 13.2 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
