Hello Travelers!



Next Patch is here! Despite the short break since the last patch, we managed to fix quite a lot, and this list is longer than before.



This time, we’ve significantly improved the game’s performance and tracked down many bugs. Our main focus, however, was demolishing, making sure this feature is both useful and works smoothly.

We’ve also added community gifts we promised you, which you can find in the Laundry Room.

More details will be shared tomorrow on our socials, along with info about a special bundle celebrating the launch of a phenomenal game from our new friends from Treehouse Games!



Full list of fixed and known issues below, but first, look how happy Baui is in a new Marietta's Hat! :)





New Features & Content

Hotel Resources Panel Now you can manage your hotel’s supplies more easily with a new UI panel. Click the resources bar at the top to open it.

New Items & Unlocks Dedicated storage tiers for Crafting Stations. Fresh icons for potions and medicine-room items.

Graphics Options Added support for FSR 3 and DLSS 3 to boost performance on supported hardware.

Notifications You’ll now receive a notification when items are sold to a merchant.



Changes & Tweaks

Some dialogues and cutscenes that happened outside now occur in the hotel lobby .

Laundry Room is now locked behind research.

Elevator room size limited to 3×3 .

Odd-looking worker bed removed from crafting and the merchant.

Certain laundry-related items removed from crafting and merchant inventory.

Royal Diadem and Ancient Temple set items can no longer be sold.

Slight camera position adjustment.

Added Early Access info text to the main menu.

Removed barricades and rubble from the Farming Shed in Sandbox mode.

Adjacent rooms are now highlighted when moving Greta’s bed.

Fixes

Critical bug fixed where guests would not order food.

Hiring a worker now costs money instead of giving you money.

Washing cycle bug (never ending) fixed.

Resolved floating/invisible dishes, especially after loading a save.

Items in a demolished room are now safely teleported.

Fixed duplicate demolish tasks.

Workers no longer lose items during cleaning tasks.

Workers will now eat their rations.

Prevented crafting of higher-tier items at lower-tier stations via double-click.

Fixed workers equipping more than one of the same tool and other outfit glitches.

Errors when unloading cooking ingredients from a backpack resolved.

Fixed cursor-dragging errors in the Item Processor search box.

Resolved errors with loading/checking DLCs in offline mode.

Quest UI now displays correct step lists.

Potential fix for the taxi quest issue.

Mood flag background in the context panel now updates correctly.

Harbor colliders adjusted to stop items from falling out.

Fixed missing item on a specific community save file.

Known Issues