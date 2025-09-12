Hello!

This is the first announcement, but I'm just going to jump in!

Controllers had limited support previously, but starting now most XBOX or general controllers should work. I'm working towards full controller support, but this should hold up for most users for a while. Also in the realm of input, a bug where the mouse wouldn't control the camera unless clicking and holding has been fixed.

The power up rewarding system has been updated to award boxes upon any number of boxes being delivered to a shelf. Power ups still spawn on the map occasionally, but this change should help make the game more linear.

3 power ups have been added.

Increase speed: this power up permantly increases speed. It isn't very aparant, but does increase the speed by x1.25.

Power up Mult: This power up increases the count or time of power ups awarded by 50%.

Load Increase: This power up increases the load a player can carry by +2.

I'm still working on this everyday, and check the discord often to see if there are any people interested in this. It's pretty much empty, so if your reading this, thanks you so much. I appreciate any support!