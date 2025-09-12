Are you sure you want to view these images?

Let the FuRuTama Races begin!

But what's this? Madam Orllena's precious harvest has been stolen! Surely the culprit couldn't have gotten far. Grow your harvest and participate in the fruit-filled circuit with your hatchling to earn enough FuRu Coin. There'll be rewards for those who collect the most!

But bring your best, these contestants are no pushovers.

Seasonal Event: FuRuTama Angel Cake FuRuTama Racing! The circuits are now open for the speediest of demons. Tiefling demons that is...

Receive a Tiefling Egg from the Scarlet Cathedral and bring it to Madam Orllena's FruitEgg Garden in South District, Ivor using the newly accessible yellow leyline portal.

Turn in and interact with your egg. Upon it hatching, you'll be able to register it to take part in the races by speaking with Madam Orllena again. Remember to feed it plenty of fruit and vitagums to boost its stats for the best results! The FuRu Coin won via FruitEgg Garden mini-games can be traded in to the Moalla Coast shop for powerful new event items. Some with their very own Hentai Skills!

After you've had enough excitement for one day, turn in and rest at Eureka, Isle of Wishes using the Magic Lamp. You can plant new crops here and load up on food to feed your Hatchling. There are also some brand new end game HScenes awaiting you there! Explore around and see how many you can find!

New HScenes With the new event comes a massive batch of new Futanari Breaks and Monster Breaks. From Namazu to Dragons, engage in heroic combat and see what new erotic scenes the realm has to offer. Additionally many HScenes throughout the game have been expanded on and polished. You can expect a fresh new experience throughout all 3 Acts for those who have already cleared the game. More details on these updated HScenes can be found below.

Free Play Mode Overhaul Update to the Free Play system includes a fast pass to the latest content! Just speak with the Red Sister as soon as you spawn and hop right in to experience FuRuTama Angel Cake! You'll also have a shiny Djinie Lamp in your inventory at the ready to experience the new end game content, which is packed with so much cake you'll grow fat!

Hentai Gallery Mode Overhaul The Hentai Scene Gallery Mode has also been updated to streamline the scene viewing process. Viewing the scenes in order from 1, 2, 3 and on will progress each chain. Future hotfixes will add more to the HGallery (Like more recently released hentai content), but for now the New Game and Freeplay modes are still the only ways to view all that the game has to offer.

Hotfixes

Visit the discord for save files

>Censored all NSFW game assets (visit the community discord for potential fixes)

>Updated Universal Inn

>Updated the Magic Lamp eventing

>Overhauled the Egg Raising system with new timed mechanic, a Hatchling release option and you may now retrieve a new egg to hatch/raise from Sunset Orchard

>New mini-game FuRuTama Racing added to the FruitEgg Garden

>Updated FuRuTama Roundup mini-game to now cash out FuRu Coins upon interacting with the fruit bowl (which fills up every time you play and collect fruit)

>Expanded on Chikara's end game eventing

>Updated Nattmara post-fight cutscene

>Updated Act III's Pirate Forts

>Updated map parallaxes throughout the game

>Fixed an issue with Scarlet Templar Sigrid's combat encounter (for sure this time...)

>Updated East Blvd, Ivor's households

>Fixed several bugs within the Temple of Fertility

>Fixed a bug pertaining to Hitomi departing the boat at the start of Act I's infiltration mission

>Added new Monster Breaks

>Added new Futanari Breaks

>Added new weapons

>Added new armor

>Added new mini-boss to Act I's infiltration mission

>Updated Azil's eventing within Temple of Fertility

>Fixed Rebirth targeting

>Updated Seaelf Queen eventing both pre and post Temple of Fertility

>Added new Seaelf Queen Hscene

>Decreased Jade Viper encounter rate

>Removed an infinite gold event in Ivor

>Added new Map Title Cards and fixed broken ones

>Fixed an issue with accessing the Skyward Portal after Act III

>Added new FuRu Coin currency shop to Moalla Coast

>Added new leyline portal connecting South District Ivor and the Scarlet Cathedral, which can be accessed after receiving a Tiefling Egg

>Added new Class Gear which grants hentai skills for Hitomi, Mii'tra and Fae'Mari (These can be acquired from the FuRu Coin shop)

>Updated Hitomi and Mii'tra's brothel dancing Hscenes

>Updated Madam Orllena's Summer House Hscene

>Added new Hscene rewards to Madam Orllena for reaching hatchling stat milestones

>Updated Chikara's Delivery Board with new Hscene branch for Hitomi's Date

>Updated Palm Paw Volleyball Hscene

>Added new Scarlet Duel Hscene

>Updated Lady Unibella's Hscene in Coral Canyon

>Updated Odd Potion Hscene

>Added new end game Hscenes events to Eureka, Isle of Wishes

>Added Double, Double Toil and Trouble! mini-game added to Hentai Gallery Mode

We hope you all enjoy this juicy update; we thank you for supporting us on our adventure and for continuing to spread the love of Futanari! This patch will be the last major content update for some time and will signify the release of Project Skyward from Early Access. We will continue to provide hotfixes for issues/QoL where we can and work toward an eventual Act IV DLC sometime in the future.

We have an EXCITING announcement coming tomorrow, so stay tuned... Maybe we'll even find out who stole all our precious fruit.

Feel free to use #project_skyward and #spoilers to discuss or seek help while playing & #ps_bugs to post issues.

🐞Please try to keep bug reports on-topic 🐞 *Use a fresh save file (New Game Mode) of the same game version if submitting bug reports if possible.

