12 September 2025 Build 19961313 Edited 13 September 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve greatly enhanced controls for both gamepads and VR controllers:

  • Actions that previously required multiple keys can now be executed with dedicated buttons.

  • Body type changes that required multiple keys can now be performed with a single dedicated button.

  • Rotation can now be controlled with the stick.

  • Movement and rotation stick inputs now support full analog control.

With analog stick movement and rotation, fine adjustments are now much easier!

Display & UI Improvements

  • When key bindings change (such as in Direct Menu or panel operations), the corresponding keys are now displayed.

  • The “Normalization Gauge” for Dark Succubi is now always visible.

  • Increased the transparency of the Slime body, making it easier to see objects hidden behind it.

Behavior & Stability Improvements

  • Upgraded the game engine version for improved stability.

  • Enhanced Succubus behavior control.

Other Improvements

  • Updated the manual.

  • Minor adjustments and refinements.

These improvements are also applied to the Demo version—enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3774201
