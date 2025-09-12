We’ve greatly enhanced controls for both gamepads and VR controllers:
Actions that previously required multiple keys can now be executed with dedicated buttons.
Body type changes that required multiple keys can now be performed with a single dedicated button.
Rotation can now be controlled with the stick.
Movement and rotation stick inputs now support full analog control.
With analog stick movement and rotation, fine adjustments are now much easier!
Display & UI Improvements
When key bindings change (such as in Direct Menu or panel operations), the corresponding keys are now displayed.
The “Normalization Gauge” for Dark Succubi is now always visible.
Increased the transparency of the Slime body, making it easier to see objects hidden behind it.
Behavior & Stability Improvements
Upgraded the game engine version for improved stability.
Enhanced Succubus behavior control.
Other Improvements
Updated the manual.
Minor adjustments and refinements.
These improvements are also applied to the Demo version—enjoy!
Changed files in this update