Greetings fellow gods,

Today's update introduces new early-game locations to enhance variety and includes various tweaks. Here's the full changelog:

Added

- Two new locations for Easy level POIs.

- Two new locations for Troublesome level POIs.

Changed

- After retirement, the character should join his family, or if he doesn't have one, any of the controlled towns as a new settlement family. If no settlements are controlled, then it will join the hometown.

- Healing Flower can now be consumed by a party member.

- Picking up shot arrows now automatically equips them if the arrows equipped are stackable.

- Scavenging Boar Corpse now takes the appropriate time.

- You can find way more when digging up a grave.

- Obsidian Stone now adds +2 Physical Damage when used in weapons crafting.

- The Mosaic Wall can be demolished.

- Stone weapons and armor become heavier.

- Leveling up in skill during construction doesn't reset the currently selected materials

- State banners are visible during the New World generation

Fixed

- Animated Opal veins can now fight back.

- Party members will not be able to lead settlement or family caravans

- Party members should always spawn when entering the region, preventing CTDs on ordering them

- After retirement, the old character should join his family, or if he doesn't have one, any of the controlled towns as a new family. If no settlements are controlled, then it will join its old hometown. This enables further interactions with retired characters.

- Rare crash when sending an army to conquer.

- Rare bug that would allow sending armies against own settlements

- Conquering a settlement occupied by another state will no longer restore the original state ownership while retaining player control.

- Fixed a rare crash during battles

- Fixed some actions missing under the Unlocked Actions sections of the Skills Screen.

- Display bug for showing that a different faction controls the settlement

- Prevent creating new families in settlements if the settlement level is less than 2.

- Prevent creating new beings (skeletons/bone wraiths) in settlements if the settlement level is less than 2.

- Fixed a rare crash caused by the previous player's spouse.

- Fixed skeletons in occupying garrisons becoming new Necrotyrants.

- Fixed some typos.

- Fixed the Ursan Mine map.

- Changing into necrotyrant *after* killing previous necrotyrant should no longer teleport you to the neither world

Modding

- Category ID is now showing under the 'crafting' component in modding, and is no longer overridden in files.

I see a lot of people asking whether version 1.0 will follow after 0.9.9, so I would like to link to the Roadmap and remind everyone that the plan for 1.0 is sometime next year. There will be v0.10 first, before that multi-tile entities in one of the minor updates, and we're not in a rush to complete the game. I would rather take longer if there's a good opportunity to make Soulash 2 significantly better.

Have fun weekend,

Artur