Additions:

- Added a button to the guild hall 3D viewer that lets you take a cleaner screenshot of your guild hall!

- Added a new item! Skeletal Remains. Crafted with bones and a magic dust, this gives you a skeletal spawner! Drag it to a hero slot on a start raid popup and it'll summon a skeleton for your party based on the slot! Due to limitations, the skeletons work like heroes and each type of skeleton can only fight in one raid at once. (Also, a future raid is planned to have bones as a resource, they'll be far more common in the future.)

- Unlike the bodyguard, skeletons can raid on their own! They have skills and weapon sets according to their role, they can fill out an entire team if you have 4 to spare.

- Two new holidays have been added!

- Webbing Day: The day of spider hibernation. Mini spiders will appear in random raids as enemies.

- Blood Moon: Bosses will spawn in every eligible raid.

Other Changes:

- Swapping a hero on the start raid popup now properly swaps their inventory too.

- Mini slimes will now spawn in random raids while in the Day Of the Slime holiday.

- The Orc Insignia now requires refined wood to craft instead of basic planks. Also, there was 2 recipes for some reason? There isn't anymore.

Balance:

- The burning embers relic now applies burn to enemies for slightly longer.

- Bravery (the personality stat) now also makes heroes take longer to drink potions.

- Gemstones are now considerably more expensive. (From $450 base price to $1650 base price.)

- Bees now drop slightly less honey as a compensation for a previous patch.

- Orcs now drop more loot on death, as a result the orcs are more common.

- Heroes will now take longer to drink potions if they're under the effect of honey.

- Hand grenades now deal damage based on the hero's health (so they don't become obsolete by raid level 3.) Also I've changed the visuals.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed an issue causing a crash when enough heroes were in the guild. It was also causing heroes to use the wrong exhaustion stat when gathering.

- Fixed a crash caused by Captain Greybones.

- Fence stats were growing exponentially every time the guild updated if they were placed in a room with the proper floor type. Also they were wrong.