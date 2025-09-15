This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NOTICE: This Beta involves a Universe reset. Many of your saved locations from 0.990 will not work in this version. Use caution, and label your old locations!

Hey folks!

We're opening the gates on 0.991 with an extended Beta to ensure everything is working before release. We anticipate the Beta to run for at least two weeks, during which we may push further updates and/or fixes, which will further affect generation. We will let you know if this happens.

The purpose of this Beta is to ensure the generation improvements are in their best form, and that none of the changes made have broken other aspects of SpaceEngine. Suspected bugs should be reported in the Troubleshooting and Bug Reports section of the Steam forums, or in our #bug-reports channel in our official Discord.

On the topic of bugs, there are a few known issues we're already aware of, but they are self-contained, so they won't hamper the beta launch:

Globular Clusters are sometimes too common in the most massive galaxies

Intermediary mass black holes and other high-density objects have strange artifacting when viewed at certain angles (described as "angry sparkles" or "occasional Pac-Man'ing")

Spatially thick accretion disks may not generate

Whether you want to help test or are eager to see what's new, you can opt in to the Beta by going to your Steam library, right-clicking SpaceEngine, then selecting Properties > Betas and picking beta - public beta branch from the dropdown menu.

Changelog:

Calibrated mass-radius distribution of terrestrial planets

Calibrated iron core mass distribution in terrestrial planets

Fixed giant-terra-giant-terra meander sequence in procedural planetary systems

Fixed a bug with incorrect procedural metallicity of stars

Fixed a bug with generation of double Wolf-Rayet systems, where the secondary star has hundreds of times larger luminosity than the whole system.

Fixed suppression of generation of procedural galaxies near the Milky Way

Fixed generation of dwarf planets

Improved generation of globular cluster luminosities

Increased the maximum number of clusters per galaxy

Improved the number of globular clusters generated in galaxies

Added ability to specify the number of globular clusters in a catalog galaxy (galaxy catalog keyword: GlobClusters)

Improved the effective temperatures of M5-M9 (main sequence), L, T, and Y spectral types

Improved the radii of L, T, and Y spectral types

Improved galaxy type generation probabilities

Improved shading of underwater surfaces to mimic absorption of sunlight by water

Improved temperature generation for star granules (convection cells)

Improved temperature generation for sunsots

Improved brightness of blurred interface background relative to main scene

Fixed a bug that caused lava to appear 10% hotter than it should

Fixed a bug where a star's age could be greater than its lifetime

Fixed a potential bug where the star generator thread can overrun its working array, corrupting data in the other worker thread's working array

Fixed a bug in calculation of stellar magnitudes

Fixed a bug in the climate model where some planets in systems with a binary star had a huge temperature spike

Fixed a bug with star corona color

Improved diversity of properties of procedural rings and accretion disks

Catalog Updates:

Added several of the brightest and largest known galaxies

Improved distances and magnitudes for numerous galaxies, especially in the Local Group

Tweaked brightness of a few Local Group elliptical galaxy models for greater realism

Added globular cluster population data for multiple galaxies

Removed unsupported/refuted black holes

Changed "_ Central Black Hole" names to "_*" to match astronomical naming conventions

Added LMC globular cluster NGC 1978

Added LMC open cluster NGC 2164

Improved distance and size of the Owl Nebula

Improved atmospheric composition for K2-18 b

Updated 2M1510 to be a triple system with the correct orbits

Updated physical parameters of the PSR J2222-0137 pulsar+WD system

Updated distance to SPECULOOS-3

Updated WOH G64 Star

Updated the exoplanet catalogs with 57 new host stars and 66 new planets, 1 new planemo

Catalog Additions:

Galaxies:

Abell 2261 BCG

ESO 383-76/Abell 3571 BCG

ESO 248-6/ACO 3112 BCG

ESO 409-25/ACO 2734 BCG

ACO 3039 BCG

ESO 347-9/ACO 3998 BCG

Exoplanets:

KOI-134 b

KOI-134 c

Kepler-725 c

L 98-59 f

TIC 88785435 b

TOI-1117 b

TOI-1117 c

TOI-1117 d

TOI-1238 b

TOI-1238 c

TOI-1846 b

TOI-2031 A b

TOI-2169 A b

TOI-2346 b

TOI-2382 b

TOI-2407 b

TOI-2876 b

TOI-2886 b

TOI-2986 b

TOI-2992 b

TOI-3135 b

TOI-3160 A b

TOI-3464 b

TOI-3474 b

TOI-3486 b

TOI-3523 A b

TOI-3593 b

TOI-3682 b

TOI-3856 b

TOI-3877 b

TOI-3980 b

TOI-4214 b

TOI-4465 b

TOI-4487 A b

TOI-4734 b

TOI-4794 b

TOI-4961 b

TOI-5181 A b

TOI-5210 b

TOI-5322 b

TOI-5340 b

TOI-5386 A b

TOI-5592 b

TOI-5800 b

TOI-5882 b

BEBOP-3 b

Gliese 508.2 b

Gliese 9773 b

HD 135344 A b

KMT-2023-BLG-0119L b

KMT-2023-BLG-1896L b

KMT-2024-BLG-1209L b

MOA-2022-BLG-033L b

MOA-2022-BLG-091L b

Ross 176 b

TOI-1011 b

TOI-1346 b

TOI-1346 c

TOI-2719 b

TOI-4155 b

TOI-5795 b

TOI-5817 b

TOI-6000 b

TOI-7149 b

TOI-880 c

Planemo:

OGLE-2015-BLG-1609L b

Brown dwarf candidate: