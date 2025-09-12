Version 0.1.0 Patch Notes With this patch, we’re bringing more personality to each character by introducing custom dash animations alongside a wide range of bug fixes and usability improvements. We’ve also made further polish to visual feedback and gameplay clarity, especially around skill casting and boss behavior.

Below are all the updates included in Version 0.1.0:

New Features

Each character now has their own unique dash animation, adding more flair and identity to their movement style.

Changes

New Mystimech , Rarity-Up Mystimech , and Level-Up Mystimech stats have been removed from items. Their base values have been reworked.

Base stats for characters’ Adept , Expert , and Legendary Offer chances have been adjusted.

Texts in the character stat screen are now color-coded by category for better readability.

Area-of-effect skills can no longer be cast on static environmental objects.

Velrath now dashes toward the player's location at the moment of dashing , rather than tracking the player mid-dash.

The damage feedback effect now fades out more smoothly after taking a hit.

Screen shake during Velrath’s dash has been removed for better visual comfort.

After banishing the 2 of 3 skills during skill selection, the remaining skill is no longer auto-selected . You can now banish the last remaining skill as well if desired.

The layout of some stats has been rearranged in the character stat section.

The layout of some texts has been rearranged in the skill selection section.

The comparison popup that appears when an item is about to be replaced now displays stat changes in a sorted order .

Base Critical Damage values for all characters have been updated.

Attack animation feel has been improved , making hits feel more responsive and satisfying.

Base attack speed values for all characters have been adjusted.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented the First Bloodline achievement from unlocking.

Fixed issues with Solar Accumulate-related achievements not unlocking as intended.

Fixed a bug where the Venom Bounce skill was not functioning correctly.

Fixed an issue with the Technado skill range not updating properly when leveled up.

Resolved several mouse hover glitches in various UI elements.

Resolved a bug where items could disappear after item forging , depending on popup interaction.

Fixed visual issues where skill icons extended beyond their borders in the skill selection and TAB screens .

Resolved overlapping frames and panels in the TAB and Statistic screens.

Fixed an issue where Mystimech rarity generation upon leveling up did not correctly reflect the character's offer stats.

Fixed a bug where the second banish not be banished during skill selection.

Fixed a bug that caused the Exp Ratio stat to function incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that affected the proper function of the Critical Damage stat.

As always, thank you for your continued support and for helping us refine the Ketz experience. More updates, polish, and surprises are on the way!



— Ketz: Galactic Overlords Team