This version focuses heavily on polish.

Blocking is now INSTANT (it used to take 100ms from pressing the block button)

New music tracks! If you turned down the music volume, now's the time to turn it back up!

Shops are less common on the map now, but are also included on event nodes.

Tresure rewards are included on event nodes.

Rest sites are now included on event nodes.

Idle animations for enemies that doesn't fight (WIP)

Intro animations for enemies that starts the first fight (WIP)

Blocking makes a sound now (based on weapon equipped)

Crow boss rework! Way more interesting to fight now.

Evading makes the character grunt

New and improved footstep sound effects!

Goblins have completely new voices.

Tons of abilities have been improved with new sound effects.

Block energy refreshes to 100% when you become stunned.

Buff "Evil Knight"

Remove invulnerability from one of the Goblin Bombers abilities

Make "Heroic Leap" ignore blocking.

Stun bug fix - SFX and "stun text" can no longer be triggered when the target is already stunned.