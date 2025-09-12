 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19961180 Edited 12 September 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This version focuses heavily on polish.

  • Blocking is now INSTANT (it used to take 100ms from pressing the block button)

  • New music tracks! If you turned down the music volume, now's the time to turn it back up!

  • Shops are less common on the map now, but are also included on event nodes.

  • Tresure rewards are included on event nodes.

  • Rest sites are now included on event nodes.

  • Idle animations for enemies that doesn't fight (WIP)

  • Intro animations for enemies that starts the first fight (WIP)

  • Blocking makes a sound now (based on weapon equipped)

  • Crow boss rework! Way more interesting to fight now.

  • Evading makes the character grunt

  • New and improved footstep sound effects!

  • Goblins have completely new voices.

  • Tons of abilities have been improved with new sound effects.

  • Block energy refreshes to 100% when you become stunned.

  • Buff "Evil Knight"

  • Remove invulnerability from one of the Goblin Bombers abilities

  • Make "Heroic Leap" ignore blocking.

  • Stun bug fix - SFX and "stun text" can no longer be triggered when the target is already stunned.

  • Tons of other smaller fixes and alterations! 😄


