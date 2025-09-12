A small update including a few miscellaneous improvements and fixes :
GAMEPLAY ADJUSTMENTS
- It is now possible to pin a craft recipe to display the necessary ingredients on screen
- The shield can now be used simultaneously with C.L.I.C. attacks : a hotkey (X by default) allows you to quickly activate the shield without having to select it in the toolbar.
Once the shield is deactivated, the attack used will be automatically re-selected.
Additionally, the shield's charge level is now displayed in the center of the screen during use for better readability.
You will now be able to better defend yourself against the aggressive creatures of the Exot galaxy!
- A sarcophagus will only be placed on the ground if your inventory is not empty when Maurice dies
- If you attempt to use an attack when you don't have the appropriate ammo in your inventory, the message displayed will specify the type of ammo required for the selected attack
- It is now possible to replant mushrooms
- The option to automatically save the game every 10 minutes is now enabled by default (only valid for new installations of the game)
- The resources that will be harvested when mining a rock, a plant, etc. are now displayed in the center of the screen
- The image and quantity of resources collected from the ground are now briefly displayed in the center of the screen
- The unlockable C.L.I.C tool is now displayed in the center of the screen when you point your cursor over a resource you cannot yet collect
INTERFACE ADJUSTMENTS
- It is now possible to choose the location of the HUDs (life gauge, hunger gauge, etc.) on the screen (location to be selected in the display options)
- It is now possible to assign a key to quickly place a marker on the map (WHEEL-CLICK by default)
- You can now define a custom color for each marker you place on the map
- The encyclopedia and crafting menu search areas are now automatically selected on the display to speed up the input
MOBS ADJUSTMENTS
- Exolem behavior has been modified so that it no longer respawns after being defeated when you attempt to mine its rock (you will now have to move away from its area of influence for it to respawn)
- Non-aggressive creatures (Fatosaurus, Lamouths, and Rabrels) will now attempt to avoid lava when fleeing after an attack
- It is now possible to feed non-aggressive creatures (Fatosaurus, Lamouths, and Rabrels) by selecting one of the fruits they consume from the toolbar.
If the creature is not yet an adult, feeding it will accelerate its growth (between 5 and 10 fruits to make it an adult).
If the creature is an adult, feeding it will regenerate its wool, milk, or substrate.
Breeding should no longer be a problem for you!
- You can now rename creatures you've incubated and Radeks you've hacked (right-click on the creature you want to rename)
ADDED TIPS
- Added a tip to describe the new shield functionality (this tip will appear the first time you take a hit from an aggressive creature)
- Added a tip to explain how to take control of a hacked Radek (this tip will appear once a Radek has been hacked)
- Added a tip explaining the behavior of Exolems (protecting their rock, attack methods, etc. - this tip will appear the first time an Exolem appears)
FIXED BUGS
- Fixed an anomaly that drastically increased the Radeks' attack speed when the player consumed a Ventoule Berry
- Fixed an anomaly that could leave a red outline around planted trees in certain cases
- Fixed an anomaly that blocked the mining sound of a rock if the player mined several rocks in a row
- Added security features when passing through portals to avoid certain blockages
- If the player dies near a wall of his spaceship, the sarcophagus will no longer land outside the spaceship
- Fixed an anomaly that allowed the Fartoons to attack the player even if they were in the area of influence of an Exonhir
- Fixed an anomaly that allowed the Gorems to hit players even if their shield is activated in certain cases
The full list of features in this update is available on our Discord.
We look forward to your feedback to see if these adjustments work for you !
See you soon !
