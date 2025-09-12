 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19961161 Edited 12 September 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following things have been changed or fixed:

  • The Skip, Settings, and Rollback buttons in-game have been resized.
  • The drug purchase screen’s hover properties have been adjusted to accurately reflect the button.
  • Identified spelling errors have been fixed.
  • The initial premise of disabling the Skip button during the rumination sequence has been reversed.
  • Logical alignment between an example code snippet and the dialogue addressing it has been rewritten to reflect greater computer science accuracy.
  • Text Speed and options are slightly more polished.


Note: while unlikely, old saves may become unusable if they were created before major code changes. I apologize in advance if this happens.

If there are any bugs or issues you encounter, please bring them to my attention at the pinned community post.

Changed files in this update

