The Skip, Settings, and Rollback buttons in-game have been resized.



The drug purchase screen’s hover properties have been adjusted to accurately reflect the button.



Identified spelling errors have been fixed.



The initial premise of disabling the Skip button during the rumination sequence has been reversed.



Logical alignment between an example code snippet and the dialogue addressing it has been rewritten to reflect greater computer science accuracy.



Text Speed and options are slightly more polished.



The following things have been changed or fixed:Note: while unlikely, old saves may become unusable if they were created before major code changes. I apologize in advance if this happens.