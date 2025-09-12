🚀 It’s Rally Time — DreamWorld needs YOU (and your crew).

We’re opening 10,000 FREE playtest spots starting now and running weekly stress-test events to push our MMO tech to its limits.

Why jump in now?

80+ hours of survival/crafting adventure (think Valheim/Enshrouded/Minecraft).

The most powerful building in gaming : scale/rotate anywhere, blueprint copy/paste, interactive pieces, and DreamForge AI (type a prompt → get a custom build piece live in game).

One seamless infinite world for everyone. Meet at coordinates. Build/craft/fight together.

Every player plays together in one shared universe, no picking servers!

Our goal: hit high concurrency before Steam October Next Fest. If we uncover anything critical in testing, we could regroup and hit February Next Fest even stronger instead. Either way—your playtime now directly shapes launch quality.

🎯 What to do (takes 60 seconds):

Wishlist on Steam (so you’re notified on opening) → https://tinyurl.com/27fz4tb2 Invite friends/family who’d love survival, building, or MMOs. (Thank you so much!)

Creator note: DreamWorld is the first game where a streamer can say “meet me at X,Y” and everyone can actually show up—same world, same moment. Ping us if you want a featured Creator Crash night.

Let’s make history together. See you in-game! 💫

— Zach & the DreamWorld Team

What’s new since many of you last played

✅ 80+ hr survival loop : gather → build → craft / farm → gear up → explore → fight Fears (bosses).

✅ Full world destructibility & terraforming (level or raise mountains, mine forever, reshape terrain to fit your vision).

✅ Insane UGC scale : players have built cities with tens of millions of pieces in one area—still smooth on older PCs.

✅ DreamForge AI : place a forge, type a prompt, get a custom building piece live .

✅ One world for all (no “join my server” headaches).





Why this matters right now

We’re proving the mass-multiplayer ceiling before Next Fest.

Large turnouts = better data = better stability for everyone.

The more Wishlists, the more Steam shows DreamWorld to others (this literally compounds our reach).





Help us smash these milestone goals

🎮 Concurrent Players : 500 → 1,000 → 5,000 → 10,000

💚 Wishlists: 10k → 25k → 50k → 100k

We’ll share progress live during events and shout out top groups that bring the most players.

Since we haven’t updated you all in a while, here's a list of some of our larger projects we’ve been working on! Keep in mind this is only the tip of our Hundreds of features, improvements, fixes, and more that we’ve accomplished!

⚙️ Performance & Optimization

General Performance - Vastly improved general performance with various optimizations

Virtual Texture Streaming - Reduce memory overhead when streaming textures

Large Selection Positioning - Improved asset outline calculation so more assets can be moved at once

Particles - Optimizations made to several particle effects

Game Loading - Due to optimizations with mesh and asset loading, the game will load significantly faster than it used to

Stability – Game stability has improved significantly. Fixed bugs that caused game crashes

🆕New & Improved Features

Object Destruction - Building pieces now have HP and can be progressively damaged by tools. This HP determines the lifespan of assets on Islands

Bow Improvements - New bow meshes, combat system and balance adjustments

Improved Dream Spire –Added new visuals and difficulty options

Enhanced Intro Sequence – Invoker, visuals, and optimizations

Food Overhaul - Food takes less time to eat but eating causes reduced movement speed and is interrupted by taking damage

Farming - Performance optimizations, improved snapping and replication, and variable plant sizes

Expanded language support – More languages now supported in menus and gameplay

🛠 Gameplay & Systems

Tutorial - New and updated quest stages and objectives

Multiple Islands - Multiple floating islands connected by Color-coded portals below the city on each island

Asset Locks - New requisites to unlock assets in the cottage and castle sets have been added to make the sets tied to player progression

Asset Scaling - Asset scaling has been made more consistent. Items can no longer be shrunk or enlarged past their limits using other anchor assets

DMs - Players can now DM each other using the chat as long as they are friends. Use /help in game to learn how

Controller optimizations – Better input navigation and controller support

Social gameplay – Crafting benches and other interactables are now accessible to all

Reliquary Permissions – Reliquary protections settings now work for asset destruction and interactions

🎮 UI & UX Polish

Improved Map - Map no longer shows floating islands when on the mainland

Control Icons - Keyboard/Controller icons improved for better readability and consistent spacing

Object Catalog - Reorganized object catalog and updated object descriptions

Unintentional HUD Openings - Fixed a few issues where typing into text input would cause a HUD to open

Discord - Added a Discord button to the settings tab

Tooltip Updates - Improved tooltips for better visibility

Item Icons - Updated many outdated icons and descriptions for items and assets

Login from Client - New players can now create and play with new accounts without ever leaving DreamWorld!

🐞 Bug Fixes

Battle Replication – Vyne now appears for all players in sync

Mob Mesh - Fixed a bug where mobs’ meshes would occasionally get messed up when killed

Death Chests - Fixed a bug where death chests would disappear on relog or be non-interactable

Durability - Fixed several bugs that would cause tool durability to be changed unexpectedly

Mounting Brackets - Improved placement on mounting brackets for several broken items. Please let us know if you find more :)

Improved Lighting: Transitions between dark and light are now smoother, and the intro sequence also has better lighting

Inventory & Crafting – Item duplication works properly and custom materials on built items display correctly

Keyboard Translations – Keyboards in different languages now work in build mode

Personalizations – Base name now saves and populates in chat accurately

🎨 Art & Assets