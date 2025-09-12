🚀 It’s Rally Time — DreamWorld needs YOU (and your crew).
We’re opening 10,000 FREE playtest spots starting now and running weekly stress-test events to push our MMO tech to its limits.
Why jump in now?
80+ hours of survival/crafting adventure (think Valheim/Enshrouded/Minecraft).
The most powerful building in gaming: scale/rotate anywhere, blueprint copy/paste, interactive pieces, and DreamForge AI (type a prompt → get a custom build piece live in game).
One seamless infinite world for everyone. Meet at coordinates. Build/craft/fight together.
Every player plays together in one shared universe, no picking servers!
Our goal: hit high concurrency before Steam October Next Fest. If we uncover anything critical in testing, we could regroup and hit February Next Fest even stronger instead. Either way—your playtime now directly shapes launch quality.
🎯 What to do (takes 60 seconds):
Wishlist on Steam (so you’re notified on opening) → https://tinyurl.com/27fz4tb2
Invite friends/family who’d love survival, building, or MMOs. (Thank you so much!)
Creator note: DreamWorld is the first game where a streamer can say “meet me at X,Y” and everyone can actually show up—same world, same moment. Ping us if you want a featured Creator Crash night.
Let’s make history together. See you in-game! 💫
— Zach & the DreamWorld Team
What’s new since many of you last played
✅ 80+ hr survival loop: gather → build → craft / farm → gear up → explore → fight Fears (bosses).
✅ Full world destructibility & terraforming (level or raise mountains, mine forever, reshape terrain to fit your vision).
✅ Insane UGC scale: players have built cities with tens of millions of pieces in one area—still smooth on older PCs.
✅ DreamForge AI: place a forge, type a prompt, get a custom building piece live.
✅ One world for all (no “join my server” headaches).
Why this matters right now
We’re proving the mass-multiplayer ceiling before Next Fest.
Large turnouts = better data = better stability for everyone.
The more Wishlists, the more Steam shows DreamWorld to others (this literally compounds our reach).
Help us smash these milestone goals
🎮 Concurrent Players: 500 → 1,000 → 5,000 → 10,000
💚 Wishlists: 10k → 25k → 50k → 100k
We’ll share progress live during events and shout out top groups that bring the most players.
Since we haven’t updated you all in a while, here's a list of some of our larger projects we’ve been working on! Keep in mind this is only the tip of our Hundreds of features, improvements, fixes, and more that we’ve accomplished!
⚙️ Performance & Optimization
General Performance - Vastly improved general performance with various optimizations
Virtual Texture Streaming - Reduce memory overhead when streaming textures
Large Selection Positioning - Improved asset outline calculation so more assets can be moved at once
Particles - Optimizations made to several particle effects
Game Loading - Due to optimizations with mesh and asset loading, the game will load significantly faster than it used to
Stability – Game stability has improved significantly. Fixed bugs that caused game crashes
🆕New & Improved Features
Object Destruction - Building pieces now have HP and can be progressively damaged by tools. This HP determines the lifespan of assets on Islands
Bow Improvements - New bow meshes, combat system and balance adjustments
Improved Dream Spire –Added new visuals and difficulty options
Enhanced Intro Sequence – Invoker, visuals, and optimizations
Food Overhaul - Food takes less time to eat but eating causes reduced movement speed and is interrupted by taking damage
Farming - Performance optimizations, improved snapping and replication, and variable plant sizes
Expanded language support – More languages now supported in menus and gameplay
🛠 Gameplay & Systems
Tutorial - New and updated quest stages and objectives
Multiple Islands - Multiple floating islands connected by Color-coded portals below the city on each island
Asset Locks - New requisites to unlock assets in the cottage and castle sets have been added to make the sets tied to player progression
Asset Scaling - Asset scaling has been made more consistent. Items can no longer be shrunk or enlarged past their limits using other anchor assets
DMs - Players can now DM each other using the chat as long as they are friends. Use /help in game to learn how
Controller optimizations – Better input navigation and controller support
Social gameplay – Crafting benches and other interactables are now accessible to all
Reliquary Permissions – Reliquary protections settings now work for asset destruction and interactions
🎮 UI & UX Polish
Improved Map - Map no longer shows floating islands when on the mainland
Control Icons - Keyboard/Controller icons improved for better readability and consistent spacing
Object Catalog - Reorganized object catalog and updated object descriptions
Unintentional HUD Openings - Fixed a few issues where typing into text input would cause a HUD to open
Discord - Added a Discord button to the settings tab
Tooltip Updates - Improved tooltips for better visibility
Item Icons - Updated many outdated icons and descriptions for items and assets
Login from Client - New players can now create and play with new accounts without ever leaving DreamWorld!
🐞 Bug Fixes
Battle Replication – Vyne now appears for all players in sync
Mob Mesh - Fixed a bug where mobs’ meshes would occasionally get messed up when killed
Death Chests - Fixed a bug where death chests would disappear on relog or be non-interactable
Durability - Fixed several bugs that would cause tool durability to be changed unexpectedly
Mounting Brackets - Improved placement on mounting brackets for several broken items. Please let us know if you find more :)
Improved Lighting: Transitions between dark and light are now smoother, and the intro sequence also has better lighting
Inventory & Crafting – Item duplication works properly and custom materials on built items display correctly
Keyboard Translations – Keyboards in different languages now work in build mode
Personalizations – Base name now saves and populates in chat accurately
🎨 Art & Assets
New Building Pieces! Check out the cottage set and the start of our next Castle Building Set
New Forges - Brand new meshes for the Blast Furnace, Scorchforge, Limestone Lock, Incinarium, Smaugian Igniter, and Morian
The old versions will still be usable as long as they have already been placed in the world prior to this update
Birch Logs - New birch logs added to islands to replace oak logs
Treasure Chests - Vibrant and Aesthetic chests have been added for your loot needs
