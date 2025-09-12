 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19961127 Edited 12 September 2025 – 17:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

We sincerely apologize for the issues that have arisen following the recent performance optimizations. Your gameplay experience has always been, and will remain, our top priority. Our development team is currently working around the clock to resolve these problems as quickly as possible.

We will release an update shortly to ensure Bomb Car: Idle Clicker returns to its best possible state.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. We are committed to continuous improvement and delivering a better, more enjoyable gaming environment for all of you. Please continue to support us and stay tuned for further updates.

Sincerely, The Bomb Vehicle: Idle Clicker Development Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3376851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link