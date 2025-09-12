Dear Players,

We sincerely apologize for the issues that have arisen following the recent performance optimizations. Your gameplay experience has always been, and will remain, our top priority. Our development team is currently working around the clock to resolve these problems as quickly as possible.

We will release an update shortly to ensure Bomb Car: Idle Clicker returns to its best possible state.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. We are committed to continuous improvement and delivering a better, more enjoyable gaming environment for all of you. Please continue to support us and stay tuned for further updates.

Sincerely, The Bomb Vehicle: Idle Clicker Development Team