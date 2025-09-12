New Content
✦ Item rotation has been added! Use R or RMB to rotate bought items!
✦ Shops and encounters have changed with a new system. (Decision making branch has been merged into the main playtest)
✦ You can now drag units and items directly from the shop onto your board.
✦ New lock slot system, either drag shop items to lock slots or right click them!
Balance Changes
✦ Scorn Bow
Attack Speed +25% -> +20%
✦ Hoblin Chainmail
Base Cost 6 -> 5
✦ Elder Scale
Crit Chance Upgrade 10% -> 15%
✦ Squak Feather
Base Move Speed +10% -> +20%
Move Speed Upgrade +30% -> 40%
✦ Peasant Crown
Base Cost 12 -> 13
✦ Rusty Ring
Base Cost 14 -> 13
Max Health -30% -> -25%
✦ Rotten Meat
Expunger Poison 5 Stacks -> 10 stacks applied
✦ Cold Heart
Base Cost 10 -> 9
✦ Fools Clover
Base Crit Multiplier 50% -> 35%
Crit Upgrade Crit Multiplier 125% -> 80%
Crit Chance Upgrade Crit Multiplier 65% -> 50%
Crit Chance Upgrade Crit Chance 10% -> 5%
✦ Mimic Slime
Unit Amount Upgrade 3 -> 2
✦ Grob Dust
Grob Dusted Base Healing Multiplier 5 -> 2
Grob Dusted Improved Healing Multiplier 20 -> 5
✦ Infected Trunk
Max Health -25% -> -10%
✦ Amber Fossil
Base Max Health +40% -> +30%
Base Damage -20% -> -15%
Health Upgrade Max Health +80% -> +60%
Purge Upgrade Max Health +50% -> +35%
✦ Heartache Amulet
Base Max Health +10% -> +5%
Base Max Health +10 -> +25
Health Upgrade Max Health +20% -> +10%
Health Upgrade Max Health +10 -> +50
Double Down Max Health +35% -> +20%
Double Down Upgrade Max Health +75 -> +50
Double Down Damage -20% -> -10%
✦ Runebearer Peasants
Base Cost 22 -> 20
✦ Hunters of Ragnarra
Base Cost 22 -> 20
✦ Stinky Mucklings
Base Cost 22 -> 20
Looter Chance 15% -> 20%
✦ Drunken Dwarves
Base Cost 23 -> 20
✦ Ragnarra Zerkers
Base Cost 28 -> 25
✦ Boar Riders
Base Cost 29 -> 26
✦ Rune Scholars
Base Cost 26 -> 24
✦ Valkyrie
Base Max Health 1000 -> 800
Base Damage 140 -> 120
Base Attack Speed 0.45 -> 0.4
Base Crit Mulitiplier 175% -> 150%
Healer Timing Every 3s -> 5s
Healer Heal +15 -> +10
✦ Ascendant
Base Damage 175 -> 150
✦ Siphon Trait
Ally Damage 30 -> 15
Timing Every 2s -> 2.5s
✦ Flying Trait
Damage Reduction Against Flying Units -30% -> -25%
✦ Static Stun Trait
1.25s -> 1s
✦ Grim Pendant
Max Health -15% -> -10%
Coin Gain 2 -> 3
✦ Green Dragon Brazier
Heal 20 -> 15
✦ Prickless Rose
Heal 40 -> 25
✦ War Horn
Stat Multiplier 1.1 -> 1.3
✦ Bitten Fruit
Dmg Per Stack 1.5% -> 2%
✦ Ragnarra
Base Will 60 -> 80
Base Spell Stacks 10 -> 15
Base Spell Cooldown 14s -> 10s
✦ Runewarp Bolt Spell
Reinforce Upgrade Damage 225% -> 200%
DMG Upgrade Damage 400% -> 500%
DMG Upgrade Cooldown 50% -> 20%
DMG Upgrade Range -30% -> -10%
✦ Poison Cloud Spell
Reinforce Upgrade Range 125% -> 115%
Reinforce Upgrade Cooldown -35% -> -15%
Contagious Upgrade Spell Cooldown +20% -> +10%
✦ Removed Rare and Uncommon rewards from Medium Encounters.
✦ Medium Base Win Coin Amt 20 -> 18
✦ Medium Base Loss Coin Amt 14 -> 12
✦ Hard Base Win Coin Amt 28 -> 26
✦ Hard Base Loss Coin Amt 22 -> 20
Bug Fixes
✦ Fixed a bug with Shifting Sands Event.
✦ Fixed Glory not properly checking if units were alive or not.
Other Changes
✦ Changed a Heartache Amulet upgrade name and upgrade description.
✦ Remove decisionmaking beta branch and added V2 beta branch for those who want to see how the game played before.
Patch Notes 0.3.0 - Rotation, Rotation, Rotation
