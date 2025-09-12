New Content

✦ Item rotation has been added! Use R or RMB to rotate bought items!

✦ Shops and encounters have changed with a new system. (Decision making branch has been merged into the main playtest)

✦ You can now drag units and items directly from the shop onto your board.

✦ New lock slot system, either drag shop items to lock slots or right click them!



Balance Changes

✦ Scorn Bow

Attack Speed +25% -> +20%



✦ Hoblin Chainmail

Base Cost 6 -> 5



✦ Elder Scale

Crit Chance Upgrade 10% -> 15%



✦ Squak Feather

Base Move Speed +10% -> +20%

Move Speed Upgrade +30% -> 40%



✦ Peasant Crown

Base Cost 12 -> 13



✦ Rusty Ring

Base Cost 14 -> 13

Max Health -30% -> -25%



✦ Rotten Meat

Expunger Poison 5 Stacks -> 10 stacks applied



✦ Cold Heart

Base Cost 10 -> 9



✦ Fools Clover

Base Crit Multiplier 50% -> 35%

Crit Upgrade Crit Multiplier 125% -> 80%

Crit Chance Upgrade Crit Multiplier 65% -> 50%

Crit Chance Upgrade Crit Chance 10% -> 5%



✦ Mimic Slime

Unit Amount Upgrade 3 -> 2



✦ Grob Dust

Grob Dusted Base Healing Multiplier 5 -> 2

Grob Dusted Improved Healing Multiplier 20 -> 5



✦ Infected Trunk

Max Health -25% -> -10%



✦ Amber Fossil

Base Max Health +40% -> +30%

Base Damage -20% -> -15%

Health Upgrade Max Health +80% -> +60%

Purge Upgrade Max Health +50% -> +35%



✦ Heartache Amulet

Base Max Health +10% -> +5%

Base Max Health +10 -> +25

Health Upgrade Max Health +20% -> +10%

Health Upgrade Max Health +10 -> +50

Double Down Max Health +35% -> +20%

Double Down Upgrade Max Health +75 -> +50

Double Down Damage -20% -> -10%



✦ Runebearer Peasants

Base Cost 22 -> 20



✦ Hunters of Ragnarra

Base Cost 22 -> 20



✦ Stinky Mucklings

Base Cost 22 -> 20

Looter Chance 15% -> 20%



✦ Drunken Dwarves

Base Cost 23 -> 20



✦ Ragnarra Zerkers

Base Cost 28 -> 25



✦ Boar Riders

Base Cost 29 -> 26



✦ Rune Scholars

Base Cost 26 -> 24



✦ Valkyrie

Base Max Health 1000 -> 800

Base Damage 140 -> 120

Base Attack Speed 0.45 -> 0.4

Base Crit Mulitiplier 175% -> 150%

Healer Timing Every 3s -> 5s

Healer Heal +15 -> +10



✦ Ascendant

Base Damage 175 -> 150



✦ Siphon Trait

Ally Damage 30 -> 15

Timing Every 2s -> 2.5s



✦ Flying Trait

Damage Reduction Against Flying Units -30% -> -25%



✦ Static Stun Trait

1.25s -> 1s



✦ Grim Pendant

Max Health -15% -> -10%

Coin Gain 2 -> 3



✦ Green Dragon Brazier

Heal 20 -> 15



✦ Prickless Rose

Heal 40 -> 25



✦ War Horn

Stat Multiplier 1.1 -> 1.3



✦ Bitten Fruit

Dmg Per Stack 1.5% -> 2%



✦ Ragnarra

Base Will 60 -> 80

Base Spell Stacks 10 -> 15

Base Spell Cooldown 14s -> 10s



✦ Runewarp Bolt Spell

Reinforce Upgrade Damage 225% -> 200%

DMG Upgrade Damage 400% -> 500%

DMG Upgrade Cooldown 50% -> 20%

DMG Upgrade Range -30% -> -10%



✦ Poison Cloud Spell

Reinforce Upgrade Range 125% -> 115%

Reinforce Upgrade Cooldown -35% -> -15%

Contagious Upgrade Spell Cooldown +20% -> +10%



✦ Removed Rare and Uncommon rewards from Medium Encounters.



✦ Medium Base Win Coin Amt 20 -> 18

✦ Medium Base Loss Coin Amt 14 -> 12

✦ Hard Base Win Coin Amt 28 -> 26

✦ Hard Base Loss Coin Amt 22 -> 20



Bug Fixes

✦ Fixed a bug with Shifting Sands Event.

✦ Fixed Glory not properly checking if units were alive or not.



Other Changes

✦ Changed a Heartache Amulet upgrade name and upgrade description.

✦ Remove decisionmaking beta branch and added V2 beta branch for those who want to see how the game played before.