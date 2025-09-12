- Major Navi's Airport update
- Rune Chest moved to Navi
- Major Blacksmith's Forge update
- Improved Open Market
- Added tiers to Fuse system
- Updated World Tiers drops
- Added World Tier 3
- All schemes removed
- Bug Fixes
Build - 6.14.0
