 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19961065 Edited 12 September 2025 – 17:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Major Navi's Airport update
- Rune Chest moved to Navi
- Major Blacksmith's Forge update
- Improved Open Market
- Added tiers to Fuse system
- Updated World Tiers drops
- Added World Tier 3
- All schemes removed
- Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2373441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link