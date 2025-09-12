 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19961021 Edited 12 September 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The fixed (non-rotating) camera is now the default view, with screen-relative controls.

Eject and Quit options in the pause menu now work properly with mouse input; prior to this build they required the keyboard or a gamepad to work.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3915081
