"Ashes O” becomes "The End Grows"

Hello everyone,

Today’s update is a bit special: alongside the usual fixes and improvements, it officially marks the name change of the project.

🔄 Why this change?

The game was originally developed under the name Ashes O, as a way to connect it with my first game Ashes – Exponential RPG on iOS and Android, which takes place in the same universe. The “O” also referred to the circular open world you explore.

However, with time this name showed its limits:

It created confusion with the MMO Ashes of Creation , making my game harder to find.

The title lacked clarity and elegance . The “O” in particular was abrupt and obscure, not really speaking to players.

It didn’t reflect the narrative heart of the game.

That’s why I decided to change the name to The End Grows.

🌍 Why The End Grows?

This new name captures much better the spirit of the game:

The end of the world that progresses, as seen in the five last minutes of the world repeating in a loop .

The final revelation of the story , foreshadowed since the very beginning.

A darker and more evocative atmosphere, aligned with the narrative.

To keep the connection with the Ashes universe, the subtitle will remain in the store description:

👉 a tales of Ashes

📢 Transparency with players

The Steam page will clearly mention that the game was previously called Ashes O .

My Discord community has already been informed and understands this choice.

A new marketing campaign will soon launch, with a larger budget, and will openly explain this name change.

🎮 The game itself

Nothing in the gameplay or the artistic direction has changed. The project continues exactly in the same direction as from the very beginning — only the title is evolving.

This change is simply a correction of an initial mistake (both in terms of meaning and marketing) and will give the game a better chance to be discovered by more players.

Thank you very much for your support since the early days of Ashes O.

I’ll keep doing everything I can to make sure this transition is clear and transparent for everyone.

👉 Ashes O is now The End Grows. The journey continues!