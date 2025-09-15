We are coming back with some more minor bugfixes, which you reported recently. Thank you for your ongoing feedback via tickets and forums! It helps us improve yours and future Jan's journeys!
[p]Check the full changelog below:
Story/Quests:
- ACT2 - Disease rebellion is not properly cancelled after MRI scan if the player ignored it
- Alters refuse to work if the player removes the module where the Radiation Phobia story started
- Alter Rebellion dialogue is getting stuck in a specific scenario
- Black screen after transitioning chapters with Miner having Heavy Injury
- If Miner dies in the Workshop, he is considered alive until the player observes him. Now we know how that cat felt.
Other:
- Black screen after ACT2 or Interlude in a specific scenario
- ACT3 - Alters sometimes not reaching the Sarcophagus if the path is too long
- Sometimes, the "Jan Complete" achievement only unlocks after opening Lessons Learned from the pause menu
- A Scientist is permanently assigned to an Infirmary bed if he left the base while being heavily irradiated
- Crash when going to the main menu while hovering the map cursor over a structure with a controller
- Alters rotating at the start of dialogues
- Landscape quality drops when the user looks towards the base if Texture Quality is set to High or Ultra in 4K
- ACT3 - Parts of the tree are not visible after scanning the interferences
- Mustache appears with a delay during dialogues
- Multiple minor performance and gameplay issues
- Minor collision issues during exploration and in the base
- VO, SFX, and subtitle adjustments
Take care!
~11 bit studios Team
