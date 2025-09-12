 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19960770 Edited 12 September 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

First thing to note: those of you following updates closely will remember I said the next major content update — Busy Work — would be coming late September/early October, focusing primarily on new missions. That is still on track.

For Busy Work, I did a lot of technical work behind the scenes, which ended up making the game much better overall. Since so many of these changes improve performance and stability (in some cases even making the game playable for those who struggled before), I decided to release them early as a game health patch instead of waiting.

Alongside performance, I was able to overhaul a lot of the visuals too. Expect dynamic vegetation that reacts to weather, smoother shadows, better colour grading, and more.

Another major part of this patch is a complete overhaul of the settings system. Not only are there now more options to tweak performance and quality, but many things that previously weren’t working correctly — such as vegetation settings, several difficulty options, and more — now function as intended. You’ll also now find DLSS upscaling as an option.

Finally, regarding AI: as you know, the next patch is focused on major AI improvements. Before adding new behaviours, I needed to fix a lot of underlying issues. This update doesn’t introduce new AI features just yet, but it does include all the groundwork fixes. AI now:

  • Correctly roam the map

  • Hunker down at night or during toxic storms

  • React more consistently to investigating threats

  • Use a reworked accuracy system

All of these fixes combined make the game feel much better already. I think you’ll notice the improvements the moment you fire it up. The next update will bring a lot more things to do in the world and more AI encounters, so stay tuned!

As always, thank you for supporting Fargone.


  • DLSS upscaling

  • Northern lights effect during certain nighttime weather conditions

  • Real-time global illumination (enabled when lighting quality is set to High)

  • New shadow technique for softer, more natural shadows

  • New lighting quality option

  • Option to fully disable grass for low-end hardware

  • Dynamic wind effect for vegetation

  • Volumetric lighting effect for campfires

  • Reworked backend for graphics & game settings to improve stability and allow for future expansion

  • Increased number of shops and containers where multi-tools can be found

  • Reworked all weather types for more consistent visual quality

  • Improved ambient mountain weather sounds

  • Reworked muzzle flash system for better performance

  • Reworked zombie-on-fire system for better performance

  • Optimised post-processing stack

  • Optimised several open world locations

  • Huge improvements to distant tree billboard quality

  • Improved AI distant spawning logic

  • Optimised physics on distant objects

  • Added LODs for all loose items in the game

  • Reworked distant vegetation rendering

  • Rebalanced player movement to feel slightly faster and snappier on acceleration

  • Improved road textures

  • Improved character preview quality in the inventory screen

  • Improved weapon sway and bob system

  • Improved AI search and investigate behaviour

  • Improved AI cover nodes across the map

  • AI will now hunker down at night or during toxic storms, resuming travel once conditions improve

  • Massively improved grass rendering performance

  • Rebalanced AI accuracy values across the board

  • Improved tree textures

  • Optimised husk exploder radiation mist effect

  • Base part trader and wandering trader can now stock jerry cans

  • Rebalanced AI shotgun damage

  • Improved map quality

  • Improved gamepad sensitivity

  • Fixed several large memory leaks

  • Fixed unusable ladders

  • Fixed item loss on "death" difficulty setting not applying correctly

  • Fixed vegetation distance settings not applying correctly

  • Fixed brightness slider not affecting in-game brightness

  • Fixed being unable to aim after vaulting while performing another action (e.g., reloading)

  • Fixed AI bodies sometimes despawning on load

  • Fixed Patient 0 not spawning correctly in some cases

  • Fixed missions being lost on load in some cases

  • Fixed crouch status not loading, which could trap players in small spaces

  • Fixed bug causing AI in underground areas to spawn on the surface after reload

  • Fixed exit ladder in UG Labs not working

  • Fixed Bunker 27 not consuming keycard

  • Fixed multiple bugged failure points in "Beginning of the End" mission

  • Fixed keypad buttons becoming unusable after exiting and reusing

  • Fixed audio bug that could cause memory leaks and FPS drops

  • Fixed AI not properly investigating and getting stuck facing one direction

  • Fixed blurry textures at long distances

  • Fixed Bunker 27 containers not being lootable

  • Fixed Bunker 27 keypads not working correctly

  • Fixed keypad in "Beginning of the End" mission not progressing the mission

  • Fixed world time not being set correctly when waking up

  • Fixed main menu having no sound when returning after dying

  • Fixed major AI bug preventing them from dynamically roaming

  • Fixed wandering trader getting stuck at faction broker campfire

  • Fixed bug causing weather to remain stuck for extremely long periods

  • Fixed toxic storms not giving advance warnings

  • Fixed toxic storms not applying radiation

  • Fixed inconsistencies with AI accuracy

  • Fixed soft lock when using the bounty board

  • Fixed undead enemies never losing interest in a target at extreme distances

  • Fixed bug causing shops to lose all inventory

  • Fixed several instances of floating objects across the map

  • Fixed invisible collisions inside several Grasslands buildings

  • Fixed bug that could cause a soft lock when the context menu was active

  • Fixed AI not sitting correctly at campfires

  • Fixed double-barrel shotgun being difficult to pick up

  • Fixed XP multiplier not applying correctly

  • Fixed strange AI leg break animation

  • Fixed laser sight attachments not being accurate

  • Fixed Xero having runner patch

  • Fixed bug that could cause attachments to be lost if equipping onto a gun that already had the same attachment type

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link