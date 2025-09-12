Hey everyone!
First thing to note: those of you following updates closely will remember I said the next major content update — Busy Work — would be coming late September/early October, focusing primarily on new missions. That is still on track.
For Busy Work, I did a lot of technical work behind the scenes, which ended up making the game much better overall. Since so many of these changes improve performance and stability (in some cases even making the game playable for those who struggled before), I decided to release them early as a game health patch instead of waiting.
Alongside performance, I was able to overhaul a lot of the visuals too. Expect dynamic vegetation that reacts to weather, smoother shadows, better colour grading, and more.
Another major part of this patch is a complete overhaul of the settings system. Not only are there now more options to tweak performance and quality, but many things that previously weren’t working correctly — such as vegetation settings, several difficulty options, and more — now function as intended. You’ll also now find DLSS upscaling as an option.
Finally, regarding AI: as you know, the next patch is focused on major AI improvements. Before adding new behaviours, I needed to fix a lot of underlying issues. This update doesn’t introduce new AI features just yet, but it does include all the groundwork fixes. AI now:
Correctly roam the map
Hunker down at night or during toxic storms
React more consistently to investigating threats
Use a reworked accuracy system
All of these fixes combined make the game feel much better already. I think you’ll notice the improvements the moment you fire it up. The next update will bring a lot more things to do in the world and more AI encounters, so stay tuned!
As always, thank you for supporting Fargone.
DLSS upscaling
Northern lights effect during certain nighttime weather conditions
Real-time global illumination (enabled when lighting quality is set to High)
New shadow technique for softer, more natural shadows
New lighting quality option
Option to fully disable grass for low-end hardware
Dynamic wind effect for vegetation
Volumetric lighting effect for campfires
Reworked backend for graphics & game settings to improve stability and allow for future expansion
Increased number of shops and containers where multi-tools can be found
Reworked all weather types for more consistent visual quality
Improved ambient mountain weather sounds
Reworked muzzle flash system for better performance
Reworked zombie-on-fire system for better performance
Optimised post-processing stack
Optimised several open world locations
Huge improvements to distant tree billboard quality
Improved AI distant spawning logic
Optimised physics on distant objects
Added LODs for all loose items in the game
Reworked distant vegetation rendering
Rebalanced player movement to feel slightly faster and snappier on acceleration
Improved road textures
Improved character preview quality in the inventory screen
Improved weapon sway and bob system
Improved AI search and investigate behaviour
Improved AI cover nodes across the map
AI will now hunker down at night or during toxic storms, resuming travel once conditions improve
Massively improved grass rendering performance
Rebalanced AI accuracy values across the board
Improved tree textures
Optimised husk exploder radiation mist effect
Base part trader and wandering trader can now stock jerry cans
Rebalanced AI shotgun damage
Improved map quality
Improved gamepad sensitivity
Fixed several large memory leaks
Fixed unusable ladders
Fixed item loss on "death" difficulty setting not applying correctly
Fixed vegetation distance settings not applying correctly
Fixed brightness slider not affecting in-game brightness
Fixed being unable to aim after vaulting while performing another action (e.g., reloading)
Fixed AI bodies sometimes despawning on load
Fixed Patient 0 not spawning correctly in some cases
Fixed missions being lost on load in some cases
Fixed crouch status not loading, which could trap players in small spaces
Fixed bug causing AI in underground areas to spawn on the surface after reload
Fixed exit ladder in UG Labs not working
Fixed Bunker 27 not consuming keycard
Fixed multiple bugged failure points in "Beginning of the End" mission
Fixed keypad buttons becoming unusable after exiting and reusing
Fixed audio bug that could cause memory leaks and FPS drops
Fixed AI not properly investigating and getting stuck facing one direction
Fixed blurry textures at long distances
Fixed Bunker 27 containers not being lootable
Fixed Bunker 27 keypads not working correctly
Fixed keypad in "Beginning of the End" mission not progressing the mission
Fixed world time not being set correctly when waking up
Fixed main menu having no sound when returning after dying
Fixed major AI bug preventing them from dynamically roaming
Fixed wandering trader getting stuck at faction broker campfire
Fixed bug causing weather to remain stuck for extremely long periods
Fixed toxic storms not giving advance warnings
Fixed toxic storms not applying radiation
Fixed inconsistencies with AI accuracy
Fixed soft lock when using the bounty board
Fixed undead enemies never losing interest in a target at extreme distances
Fixed bug causing shops to lose all inventory
Fixed several instances of floating objects across the map
Fixed invisible collisions inside several Grasslands buildings
Fixed bug that could cause a soft lock when the context menu was active
Fixed AI not sitting correctly at campfires
Fixed double-barrel shotgun being difficult to pick up
Fixed XP multiplier not applying correctly
Fixed strange AI leg break animation
Fixed laser sight attachments not being accurate
Fixed Xero having runner patch
Fixed bug that could cause attachments to be lost if equipping onto a gun that already had the same attachment type
Changed files in this update