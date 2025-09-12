Hey everyone!

First thing to note: those of you following updates closely will remember I said the next major content update — Busy Work — would be coming late September/early October, focusing primarily on new missions. That is still on track.

For Busy Work, I did a lot of technical work behind the scenes, which ended up making the game much better overall. Since so many of these changes improve performance and stability (in some cases even making the game playable for those who struggled before), I decided to release them early as a game health patch instead of waiting.

Alongside performance, I was able to overhaul a lot of the visuals too. Expect dynamic vegetation that reacts to weather, smoother shadows, better colour grading, and more.

Another major part of this patch is a complete overhaul of the settings system. Not only are there now more options to tweak performance and quality, but many things that previously weren’t working correctly — such as vegetation settings, several difficulty options, and more — now function as intended. You’ll also now find DLSS upscaling as an option.

Finally, regarding AI: as you know, the next patch is focused on major AI improvements. Before adding new behaviours, I needed to fix a lot of underlying issues. This update doesn’t introduce new AI features just yet, but it does include all the groundwork fixes. AI now:

Correctly roam the map

Hunker down at night or during toxic storms

React more consistently to investigating threats

Use a reworked accuracy system

All of these fixes combined make the game feel much better already. I think you’ll notice the improvements the moment you fire it up. The next update will bring a lot more things to do in the world and more AI encounters, so stay tuned!

As always, thank you for supporting Fargone.





DLSS upscaling

Northern lights effect during certain nighttime weather conditions

Real-time global illumination (enabled when lighting quality is set to High)

New shadow technique for softer, more natural shadows

New lighting quality option

Option to fully disable grass for low-end hardware

Dynamic wind effect for vegetation

Volumetric lighting effect for campfires

Reworked backend for graphics & game settings to improve stability and allow for future expansion

Increased number of shops and containers where multi-tools can be found

Reworked all weather types for more consistent visual quality

Improved ambient mountain weather sounds

Reworked muzzle flash system for better performance

Reworked zombie-on-fire system for better performance

Optimised post-processing stack

Optimised several open world locations

Huge improvements to distant tree billboard quality

Improved AI distant spawning logic

Optimised physics on distant objects

Added LODs for all loose items in the game

Reworked distant vegetation rendering

Rebalanced player movement to feel slightly faster and snappier on acceleration

Improved road textures

Improved character preview quality in the inventory screen

Improved weapon sway and bob system

Improved AI search and investigate behaviour

Improved AI cover nodes across the map

AI will now hunker down at night or during toxic storms, resuming travel once conditions improve

Massively improved grass rendering performance

Rebalanced AI accuracy values across the board

Improved tree textures

Optimised husk exploder radiation mist effect

Base part trader and wandering trader can now stock jerry cans

Rebalanced AI shotgun damage

Improved map quality

Improved gamepad sensitivity