Patch (7003) is live Goopers!



What changed? A LOT!



**We got some feedback on the economy being too easy, could you guys take a look at this build and let us know if this is better?**



- More Customers!

- Tweaked shop economy & upgrades

- Tweaked alien economy & upgrades

- Sus should be generated correctly!

- You can just drop trash in the dumpster now and it will disappear

- NPC activities have sounds now

- Added outline to cash at gas pump

- NPCs now close the door when using the toilet

- Player can now take money from customers hands

- Fixed issue where disconnected player would still prevent other players from using alien screen

- Fixed a large variety of bugs & issues

- Fixed issue where invisible goop could be spawned

- Voichat controls and settings

- Voicechat volume should work properly

- Promo sign is on a hook now so it can be retreived by clicking on the hook

- Trashcan can be moved now

- Language support for 9 languages

- Customers should get less angry for no reason

- Fixed invisible players

- Added Goop sounds

- Extra feedback when alien plushies are sold

- Agents and customrers can be spawned at the same time

- Fixed open/closed sign