12 September 2025 Build 19960741 Edited 12 September 2025 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch (7003) is live Goopers!

What changed? A LOT!

**We got some feedback on the economy being too easy, could you guys take a look at this build and let us know if this is better?**

- More Customers!
- Tweaked shop economy & upgrades
- Tweaked alien economy & upgrades
- Sus should be generated correctly!
- You can just drop trash in the dumpster now and it will disappear
- NPC activities have sounds now
- Added outline to cash at gas pump
- NPCs now close the door when using the toilet
- Player can now take money from customers hands
- Fixed issue where disconnected player would still prevent other players from using alien screen
- Fixed a large variety of bugs & issues
- Fixed issue where invisible goop could be spawned
- Voichat controls and settings
- Voicechat volume should work properly
- Promo sign is on a hook now so it can be retreived by clicking on the hook
- Trashcan can be moved now
- Language support for 9 languages
- Customers should get less angry for no reason
- Fixed invisible players
- Added Goop sounds
- Extra feedback when alien plushies are sold
- Agents and customrers can be spawned at the same time
- Fixed open/closed sign

