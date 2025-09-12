Hi everyone, I know you are eagerly waiting for new updates!

Due to my family situation and that I am the only developer of Seablip, the journey towards 1.0 release is taking a little longer than anticipated. However, my dedication remains as strong as it was in the beginning. As my children are getting older now, I'm able to focus more on creative development. I am trying to keep steady progress, without too much stress. This means it takes a little longer between updates, as I want to ensure I am making content with quality and soul. I am sorry to all those who are eagerly waiting for new updates. And your patience is greatly appreciated! I just want to make it clear that I am still fully committed working on Seablip. I have worked a lot on the next update, and will continue to keep a steady course towards Seablip´s 1.0 release. Looking forward to making it the pixel pirate adventure I dreamed it would be, and worthy of your time.

Japanese Translation

I am very happy to announce that Seablip now has a Japanese translation! I still remember the first game I ever played on my Gameboy Color. Pokémon Blue! It feels like a special privilege and honor, to finally have my own game translated to the origin language of my first gaming experience.

Tokyo Game Show 2025

If you are in Japan during the Tokyo Game Show, you are welcome to stop by my booth to say hello. I will be there all days - looking forward to stepping out of my development cave to amazing food and talking to lots of people!

Minor Fixes

There is nothing new in terms of content in this update, but it includes a couple of bug fixes and improvements to existing systems. For instance:

Crew Menu improved - less clunky, and "Collapse Buttons" have a cleaner look.

You can send sailors home (when docked at home island)

If you are on the world map and docked at your home island, you can access the same crew option as you get when you are moving on the island (revive/send sailor home/send sailors to ship). To add later: Crew Management Button on the Dock Menu

Text improvements and other bug fixes

Best regards,

Jardar