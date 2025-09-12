Welcome to the new play test! The overall goal for this play test is to have a "Floor Ready" build as I like to call it. This build will be roughly what we want to present to people at conventions we may or may not attend, or to potential publishers moving forward. It serves to show off the "Core Game play Loop" and will also be the bases of our demo when the game goes live.

While it has been almost a year, a lot of us have been busy, this is mostly a passion project. Stoff's put in amazing work with new Art and story, Basch has done amazing work with the sound and music as always. We plan on continuing to updating the game. Moving forward there may be less public tests after this one, besides a future Next Fest one.

With that being said, we hope you all enjoy your time here in The Robo Dome!

Features

New Elemental Chip System. Elemental Chips will now deal elemental damage. After X% of Enemies HP is dealt with Elemental Damage is dealt to an enemy, the matching Status Effect will be applied.



Dev Note: One of the core reasons for this change is due to in previous play test I noticed a lot of players weren't really "Seeing" the effect of Elemental Chips. Now things should be more consistent.

Ultimates are now purchasable. Ultimates are now apart of the game. We currently only have one implemented, however we have plans for two more.

Major Boss #2 Rework.

Data Bank Find out about character lore, information about weapons, and more.



Few new Guns and Chips.

New sound effects.

New Story

Leader Boards While not publicly viewable yet. Your score for a normal run, infinite run, and time in each challenge room is stored.



A lot of stuff under the hood.

Changes

Too many to mention in a patch list for a small player base. Oops.

Bug Fixes

Far far too many

Known Bugs

Continue Run currently broken, all runs will start as "New"