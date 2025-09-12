Game Update 0.3.1.0

Hello everyone! SETH gets a new update for the Brutal Indies Unleashed on Steam!



Before diving into the new changes, we wanted to take a quick moment to thank everyone who has been playing the game so far during the public playtests we organized, it was a lot of fun to see you all discover the game and giving feedback on how to improve it.



While we spent the last few weeks focusing on polishing the experience for the Brutal Indies Unleashed, we can assure you that we have big things planned for SETH in the future, and we will share more details with you all really soon! (So please join the SETH Discord server if you wanna keep in touch with what is coming...!)



The last playtest was full of dangers, and there are even more to come really soon!





Let's not waste any more time now and get right into the changes!



✴️ ️Changes alongside this symbol means that they were made due to your feedback ! Thank you for helping us making Seth a better game !



Gameplay

✴️ New upgrade : Some pots will turn golden and give money when broken! This should make the merchant more interesting in early runs.

The amount of Heka gained has been doubled, to be in line with future plans for progression.

✴️ Increased the damage of Bastet's spell. It should now reliably oneshot some of the more squishy enemies to make up for the loss in radius.

Slightly reduced the radius of Ra's spell. The sun god's magic was completely overshadowing any other option.

✴️ Moving Corpses will now rush the player if there is only two or three left in the entire map. This behavior will only happen if no other enemy type is still alive.

✴️ The player will no longer dash towards an enemy if they're already in range to melee them.

The miniboss has received improved attack patterns to prove a bit more of a challenge.

✴️ Knife wielding demons (the ones that still lack a model) can no longer be stunned with a melee attack, making them threatening again.

All the Akh enemies should now pause for a bit longer after teleporting.





Art & Visuals

The Hub has been reworked! It is now faster to traverse, and all its features are more easily seen for new players. No more missing that upgrade altar!

Enemies are completely dismembered when they die from an explosion.

Visual redesign of Anubis in dialogues

All maps have gotten upgraded visual ambiance to better fit the visual quality we're aiming for.

Added a slight fresnel on all enemies to make them stand out more against the environment

Upgraded the visuals of health powerups, to better reflect what their in-lore role will be!

Audio

New SFX have been added along with some assets

Moving Corpses have received completely new SFX

Moving Corpses now have footsteps again. No more creeping up on you!

Fixed merchant maps not having environmental sounds

Fixed health items having incorrect sounds. They should now match their new model

✴️ Edited Ra's Spell SFX to make it slightly different from the dash

Added SFX to Ra's Melee power





Fixes, Performance & Others