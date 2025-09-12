Localization Error Fix & French Translation
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! This is the first patch of hopefully many that add additional language support for the game. There was also a bug where if your computer was set to anything other than English, the game would show nothing but untranslated strings. That should all be fixed now! Happy Harvesting!
