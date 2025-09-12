Fixed an issue where building large floors could cause massive lag spikes.

Ammo piles will now explode in a 5-width radius when they get destroyed.

We are investigating an issue where the size of a runway is not calculated correctly anymore if it already has existing materials on it.

We are fixing an issue where alarm sirens would still ring if boxed and moved during an attack.

We are working on animations that show when people get XP and rank up their stats.

We are fixing issues where bushes on the ground should be scheduled for deconstruction when you build a floor.