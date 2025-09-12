 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19960552 Edited 12 September 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements & Bugfixes

  • Exploding Ammo Piles:

    • Ammo piles will now explode in a 5-width radius when they get destroyed.

    • Beware: This can cause chain reactions. 💥💥💥

  • Fixed an issue where building large floors could cause massive lag spikes.

Issues we are currently working on:

  • We are investigating an issue where the size of a runway is not calculated correctly anymore if it already has existing materials on it.

  • We are fixing an issue where alarm sirens would still ring if boxed and moved during an attack.

  • We are working on animations that show when people get XP and rank up their stats.

  • We are fixing issues where bushes on the ground should be scheduled for deconstruction when you build a floor.

  • We are investigating an issue of Mac silicon users not being able to load late-game maps anymore.

