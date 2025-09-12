Improvements & Bugfixes
Exploding Ammo Piles:
Ammo piles will now explode in a 5-width radius when they get destroyed.
Beware: This can cause chain reactions. 💥💥💥
Fixed an issue where building large floors could cause massive lag spikes.
Issues we are currently working on:
We are investigating an issue where the size of a runway is not calculated correctly anymore if it already has existing materials on it.
We are fixing an issue where alarm sirens would still ring if boxed and moved during an attack.
We are working on animations that show when people get XP and rank up their stats.
We are fixing issues where bushes on the ground should be scheduled for deconstruction when you build a floor.
We are investigating an issue of Mac silicon users not being able to load late-game maps anymore.
