12 September 2025 Build 19960538 Edited 12 September 2025 – 16:32:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Audio Improvements
Refined and balanced sound effects for a more immersive gameplay experience.

UI Improvements
Enhanced clarity and usability across menus and panels for smoother navigation.

General Bug Fixes
Addressed multiple issues to improve stability and overall gameplay.

AI Spawning System Re-Work
Rebuilt AI spawning logic for more consistent and challenging encounters.


