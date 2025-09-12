Audio Improvements
Refined and balanced sound effects for a more immersive gameplay experience.
UI Improvements
Enhanced clarity and usability across menus and panels for smoother navigation.
General Bug Fixes
Addressed multiple issues to improve stability and overall gameplay.
AI Spawning System Re-Work
Rebuilt AI spawning logic for more consistent and challenging encounters.
