Audio Improvements

Refined and balanced sound effects for a more immersive gameplay experience.

UI Improvements

Enhanced clarity and usability across menus and panels for smoother navigation.

General Bug Fixes

Addressed multiple issues to improve stability and overall gameplay.

AI Spawning System Re-Work

Rebuilt AI spawning logic for more consistent and challenging encounters.



