Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce that the game has just been updated to version 2.67, which contains fixes for a number of bugs.

Changelog:

Fixed a bug that prevented coagulant from being given to the defenders of the besieged Venetian fortress.

Fixed a bunch of incorrect names and item\\stat builds for allies in the Cavalli bodyguard route.

Updated the sounds of Burgundian polehammer's Smite attack.

Fixed incorrect ally name during an event where a squad member challenges you to a duel.

Attempted to fix an issue with knights' infinitely looping their draw sword animation (I believe that I found the reason for this bug but if I end up being wrong — I will continue the search).

Fixed an abusable interaction during Cecilia's 'Queen of swords' quest.

Fixed a problem with missing blacksmith in the Venetian campaigns.

Fixed a problem with blacksmith sometimes being unable to repair broken bracers and gorgets.

Fixed a glitch that would sometimes randomly change player character's name to 'boss123'.

Lowered the level requirement for bards for the Venice Arsenal's Recruitment quest from 8 to 6.

Fixed a bunch of other smaller problems and updated all the localizations.

The work on fixing bugs and adding new content will continue. Same goes for all the localizations — patches are coming out pretty much every day and I try to fix all the reported problems as soon as possible.

I also apologize to everyone who was affected by these technical problems.

BUG REPORT

If you encounter any bugs in the game, you can post in this thread. This will make it easier for us to give you feedback.

PS. A message like "I have an error" will not solve the problem, please specify what kind of error appears, it will make it easier to fix it.

We kindly ask you to describe the issues you encounter in as much detail as possible, preferably with screenshots and an attached save file from which the issue can be replicated.

You can also write directly to this email: support@valkyrieinitiative.pro

Or contact us directly via Discord

Thank you!