15 September 2025 Build 19960463
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for the amazing reception and support for the 1.0 release!

Initially, we planned to release just a small 1.0.1 patch with a few fixes and improvements. But thanks to all your great and pertinent feedback, the todo list quickly grew much larger :-)

So here’s the first update, including some of the most urgent improvements. More will follow soon!

Meanwhile, we’re also discussing the next big steps for Plan B… and we have some pretty exciting ideas in the works!

Plan B - v1.0.1 build 1192

Improvements:

  • Added a resize button to Info page

  • Terrain tool creates less mountains (only for slope > 35° instaed of 20° before)

  • Improved depots auto-priority system so no single containers are left alone on a mineral field

  • Added a counter to warnings icon

Balance:

  • Pumping Stations work with up to 50m of water (instead of 20)

  • Space lift not blocked by water

Bugs fix:

  • Fixed a crash some people had with the space elevator story event

  • Fixed issue that could make the level 18 (give nano tubes to space lift) instantly completed

  • Depots drones don't work if more than 50m of water

  • Animal mode: fix error when pressing a city/landmark shortcut

  • Fixed flooded warnings (2s for all)

  • Set the max number of cities to 15, with an error message (creative mode)

  • Fixed corrupted saves that were preventing to load any other save or create a new planet

  • Fixed farms range overlay when pressing CTRL key

  • Fixed landmark tower selection bugged sound

  • Fixed tooltip in launcher

Minor:

  • Improve a few texts

  • Clean memory when opening pause menu

  • Updated planet image in home & load screens

  • Updated loc (CN)

And for info, here is the list of hotfixes that were added in the days following the 1.0 releases:

  • Fixed memory leak when copying lot of items.

  • Eagle sound much less often

  • Cursor distance to trigger rectangle selection moved to lua, fix variable change in console

  • Auto recompute a flooded line path, when remove the flooded rails/roads.

  • Fixed an awful framerate drop in previous build - strange error about ambiant occlusion, no idea what happened...

  • Auto-recompute a flooded line path, when you remove the flooded rails/roads.

