Thank you all for the amazing reception and support for the 1.0 release!

Initially, we planned to release just a small 1.0.1 patch with a few fixes and improvements. But thanks to all your great and pertinent feedback, the todo list quickly grew much larger :-)

So here’s the first update, including some of the most urgent improvements. More will follow soon!

Meanwhile, we’re also discussing the next big steps for Plan B… and we have some pretty exciting ideas in the works!

Plan B - v1.0.1 build 1192

Improvements:

Added a resize button to Info page

Terrain tool creates less mountains (only for slope > 35° instaed of 20° before)

Improved depots auto-priority system so no single containers are left alone on a mineral field

Added a counter to warnings icon

Balance:

Pumping Stations work with up to 50m of water (instead of 20)

Space lift not blocked by water

Bugs fix:

Fixed a crash some people had with the space elevator story event

Fixed issue that could make the level 18 (give nano tubes to space lift) instantly completed

Depots drones don't work if more than 50m of water

Animal mode: fix error when pressing a city/landmark shortcut

Fixed flooded warnings (2s for all)

Set the max number of cities to 15, with an error message (creative mode)

Fixed corrupted saves that were preventing to load any other save or create a new planet

Fixed farms range overlay when pressing CTRL key

Fixed landmark tower selection bugged sound

Fixed tooltip in launcher

Minor:

Improve a few texts

Clean memory when opening pause menu

Updated planet image in home & load screens

Updated loc (CN)

And for info, here is the list of hotfixes that were added in the days following the 1.0 releases: