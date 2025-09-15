Thank you all for the amazing reception and support for the 1.0 release!
Initially, we planned to release just a small 1.0.1 patch with a few fixes and improvements. But thanks to all your great and pertinent feedback, the todo list quickly grew much larger :-)
So here’s the first update, including some of the most urgent improvements. More will follow soon!
Meanwhile, we’re also discussing the next big steps for Plan B… and we have some pretty exciting ideas in the works!
Plan B - v1.0.1 build 1192
Improvements:
Added a resize button to Info page
Terrain tool creates less mountains (only for slope > 35° instaed of 20° before)
Improved depots auto-priority system so no single containers are left alone on a mineral field
Added a counter to warnings icon
Balance:
Pumping Stations work with up to 50m of water (instead of 20)
Space lift not blocked by water
Bugs fix:
Fixed a crash some people had with the space elevator story event
Fixed issue that could make the level 18 (give nano tubes to space lift) instantly completed
Depots drones don't work if more than 50m of water
Animal mode: fix error when pressing a city/landmark shortcut
Fixed flooded warnings (2s for all)
Set the max number of cities to 15, with an error message (creative mode)
Fixed corrupted saves that were preventing to load any other save or create a new planet
Fixed farms range overlay when pressing CTRL key
Fixed landmark tower selection bugged sound
Fixed tooltip in launcher
Minor:
Improve a few texts
Clean memory when opening pause menu
Updated planet image in home & load screens
Updated loc (CN)
And for info, here is the list of hotfixes that were added in the days following the 1.0 releases:
Fixed memory leak when copying lot of items.
Eagle sound much less often
Cursor distance to trigger rectangle selection moved to lua, fix variable change in console
Auto recompute a flooded line path, when remove the flooded rails/roads.
Fixed an awful framerate drop in previous build - strange error about ambiant occlusion, no idea what happened...
