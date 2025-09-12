 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19960407 Edited 12 September 2025 – 16:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
FEATURES
- new law "Sovereign wealth fund"
- new article "Special economic zones"

IMPROVEMENTS
- better graphics colors spectrum

FIXES
- some more bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1407182
macOS Depot 1407183
Linux Depot 1407184
