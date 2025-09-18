 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 19960328
We have just released a new minor version (15.0.2).
Look at the detailled release notes for more information.

Added:
  • [3D View/OpenGL] Remove the wireframe effect applied on the selected Mesh
  • [3D View] Allow using the 'F' key to focus on a selected mesh when the Scene Browser has focus
  • [3DView] Render not refreshed when changing normal map format
  • [BakersCLI] Add option to control surface cache size
  • [BakersCLI] Rename "use_cache" option to "keep_meshes_in_cache"
  • [Bakers] Display Bake CLI command line in debug
  • [Console] Log the 3D scene loaded in the 3D View and the 3D renderer
  • [UI] Refresh icon for 3D scenes in Library

Fixed:
  • [3D View] Crash when assigning a material node to a multi-material scene
  • [3D View] Graph created from texture inputs is always viewed in 3D View regardless of preferences
  • [3D View] Incorrect usage in a 'Viewed in 3D View' badge tooltip in a specific case
  • [3D View] Lots of USD errors when overriding specific scenes
  • [3D View] Shadow artefacts when using displacement on a flat Scene in the rasterizer
  • [3D View] Some specific scenes are not visible when using OpenGL renderer
  • [3D View] The Dialog used to "Select the destination Substance Graph" always have the "Pending" graph icon
  • [3D View] The viewport contextual menu is not displayed for specific scenes
  • [3D View] 'Viewed in 3D View' badges are not cleared when switching scenes in a specific case
  • [3D View] Washed out color in 3D View when using Adobe ACE color management
  • [3D View][Linux] Several scenes render black in the OpenGL renderer
  • [3D View][Scene Browser] Arrow keys move the selection at the root
  • [BakerCLI] Can't override some parameters
  • [Bakers] Artifacts in dilation when using normal bakers with antialiasing
  • [Bakers] Baking process abruptly stopped in CLI while baking a high amount of UDIMs at 4K
  • [Bakers] Crash when pushing baker down in baker list in specific case
  • [Bakers] Format selection switches from .surface to .dds
  • [Bakers] Freeze while baking high amount of UDIMs at 4K
  • [Bakers][macOS] Crash when baking Texture transfer with antialising
  • [Content] Point list: Points are not in the correct order when data texture is non-square
  • [Content] View color palette: Internal nodes are computed at too high resolutions
  • [Data] Crash when renaming output to fix ghost output in instance
  • [Engine] Distance: input mask luminance is altered
  • [FxMap] $tiling has no effect if the FX-Map is inside a subgraph
  • [Graph] Fuzzy search returns irrelevant results
  • [Python Editor] Loaded scripts are not reopened across sessions

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3366301
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3366302
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3366303
  • Loading history…
