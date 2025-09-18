Look at the detailled release notes for more information.
Added:
- [3D View/OpenGL] Remove the wireframe effect applied on the selected Mesh
- [3D View] Allow using the 'F' key to focus on a selected mesh when the Scene Browser has focus
- [3DView] Render not refreshed when changing normal map format
- [BakersCLI] Add option to control surface cache size
- [BakersCLI] Rename "use_cache" option to "keep_meshes_in_cache"
- [Bakers] Display Bake CLI command line in debug
- [Console] Log the 3D scene loaded in the 3D View and the 3D renderer
- [UI] Refresh icon for 3D scenes in Library
Fixed:
- [3D View] Crash when assigning a material node to a multi-material scene
- [3D View] Graph created from texture inputs is always viewed in 3D View regardless of preferences
- [3D View] Incorrect usage in a 'Viewed in 3D View' badge tooltip in a specific case
- [3D View] Lots of USD errors when overriding specific scenes
- [3D View] Shadow artefacts when using displacement on a flat Scene in the rasterizer
- [3D View] Some specific scenes are not visible when using OpenGL renderer
- [3D View] The Dialog used to "Select the destination Substance Graph" always have the "Pending" graph icon
- [3D View] The viewport contextual menu is not displayed for specific scenes
- [3D View] 'Viewed in 3D View' badges are not cleared when switching scenes in a specific case
- [3D View] Washed out color in 3D View when using Adobe ACE color management
- [3D View][Linux] Several scenes render black in the OpenGL renderer
- [3D View][Scene Browser] Arrow keys move the selection at the root
- [BakerCLI] Can't override some parameters
- [Bakers] Artifacts in dilation when using normal bakers with antialiasing
- [Bakers] Baking process abruptly stopped in CLI while baking a high amount of UDIMs at 4K
- [Bakers] Crash when pushing baker down in baker list in specific case
- [Bakers] Format selection switches from .surface to .dds
- [Bakers] Freeze while baking high amount of UDIMs at 4K
- [Bakers][macOS] Crash when baking Texture transfer with antialising
- [Content] Point list: Points are not in the correct order when data texture is non-square
- [Content] View color palette: Internal nodes are computed at too high resolutions
- [Data] Crash when renaming output to fix ghost output in instance
- [Engine] Distance: input mask luminance is altered
- [FxMap] $tiling has no effect if the FX-Map is inside a subgraph
- [Graph] Fuzzy search returns irrelevant results
- [Python Editor] Loaded scripts are not reopened across sessions
