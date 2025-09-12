This version introduces a breaking change for save files, so unfortunately you won't be able to keep playing your old saves. I've made sure to get everything ready so that's not necessary in the future, so this should be the only time where you lose your save files.

With that said, It's been a while since the last update, I've been getting the game ready to release a public demo, and it's been going well so far, so the demo should be out very soon.

Before going further, though, I must point out the game's name has been changed from "Soulrift" to "Feywood Wanderers". I hope that doesn't cause much confusion, there were several reasons to change the name, but the most important is that I think the new name fits the game much better and tells you more about what to expect from the game than the previous one.

Now for the new features, most of them are about the presentation of the game: Graphic effects for abilities, sounds effects for everything, and dynamic music for every area. It was a lot of work to get it all done, and it still needs to be tested by more people than myself.

Other than that there's one major feature that has been added to this version of the game, which was part of the design of the game from the start but I hadn't had the time to implement until now: NPCs you can interact with in the middle of the dungeon, which I'm unofficially calling 'Wanderers'. They give you stuff for free, some of it is unique and you can only get it from each specific NPC randomly. Some of it is very powerful if you're lucky enough to get it.

You can also challenge these NPCs to duels to get a lot of loot for free, if you feel you're strong enough, so that should be fun! Right now they only appear on the early floors of the forest, since that's the only part of the game you can access in the demo, but later on they will be able to appear on every floor, I just need to make more of them and/or add more content for them.

If you read this and want to help test, feel free to play the demo! I've made the default branch of the game a version of the soon to be released demo, but you can access the full version of the game by right clicking the playtest in your library and going to properties -> betas -> beta participation -> secondary. Though I do hope you try the demo first if you're interested in playing, since that's the version that needs the most testing.