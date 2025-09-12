 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19960212
Update notes via Steam Community
• You can now change the "F1" key, which is used to add new mouse area.

• You can also assign your own key to run not just the mouse area adding feature, but many other functions.

• We made several important changes for more stable performance.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3794821
