Hello adventurers! 🌟
We’ve just rolled out a small update to Axe & Bow Land. This patch includes:
Minor adjustments to object animations for a smoother look.
Small tweaks to platform behavior to improve gameplay flow.
Small Improvements to Animations and Platforms
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update