I'm happy to announce the addition of a save system in Coin Pusher Reloaded, as well as a couple of smaller fixes!

Patch Notes

Fixes

Fixed another occurrence of gamepad input getting stuck in the main menu, hopefully for good this time...

Fixed a potential weird camera cut at the start of the level by adding a quick fade from black

Additions

You can now save your game and resume that save from the main menu, or quit without saving

Please inform us of ANY issues regarding the save system! We'll do our best to fix them up ASAP!

Feedback & Postmortem

Thank you all for your feedback and constructive reviews! Making your voices heard about what you'd like changed or added is extremely helpful not just for this game, but for all of our future ones too!

It's very difficult to start up a new indie studio, especially without selling out your soul and values for a little bit of cash. Having all of you along for the ride makes it so much more meaningful, and we're committed to being the kinds of developers that, as gamers, we would want to support.

We held a post-mortem presentation about Coin Pusher Reloaded, highlighting the good and bad about the game, and how we can improve our workflow to create better games. If you're curious, we welcome you to take a look!

Please note that the below video does include some mature language usage!